LAPEL – Remember the name: Sophie Goodwin.
There’s a good bet it will be prominent in the coming weeks, months and years.
The Lapel freshman already has completed a successful season with the Bulldogs’ inaugural girls soccer team, and she has her sights set on making the varsity girls basketball roster as part of a heavily lauded freshman class.
After that, she plans to run the distance events for the track team in the spring.
But, first, there’s some more immediate business to tend to.
On Saturday, Goodwin will head to Taylor University for the cross country regional – the next step on a journey she hopes ends in Terre Haute in two weeks.
It’s been a busy fall to say the least.
On one Saturday, Goodwin played two tournament soccer matches and squeezed a cross country meet in between.
Her schedule’s not always that chaotic, but she doesn’t mind the hectic pace.
From the moment Lapel girls soccer coach Chad Soden let her know the program was starting up, Goodwin always planned to play two varsity sports while adjusting to her new life as a high school student.
“I kind of knew right away because I like both these sports really well,” Goodwin said during a rare free moment before a cross country practice earlier this week. “And once we got a soccer team, I was just like really excited to play. So I decided to do both.”
Goodwin believes both sports work well together.
With all the running required for soccer, she’s likely one of the best-conditioned athletes in the area this fall.
Perhaps, as the years go by, she’ll feel she needs to choose one sport or the other. But, for now, she enjoys the double challenge.
And she’s certainly proven she can handle it.
She scored seven goals for the Bulldogs on the soccer pitch, helping the team finish above .500 in its first season of competition.
It was an impressive feat for a roster that included just two players with any prior experience in the game. Goodwin was one of those two, and even she had taken a year off.
Believing the sport would not be part of her high school career, Goodwin dropped it as an eighth-grader. But when Soden revealed Lapel had plans to add the sport, she gladly joined and recruited others to fill out the team.
The Bulldogs finished 8-7-2, surprising many with how quickly they were able to come together. But Goodwin had a good feeling about the team’s chances early on.
“We just were all like family, and we all were playing for each other,” she said.
Cross country came very naturally to Goodwin. She began competing on a whim as a sixth-grader and quickly started winning races.
The sport can be can be a more individual pursuit, but Goodwin will be joined at regional by teammate Hannah Combs.
That will provide some comfort and familiarity as she continues her quest to beat the program-record time of 19 minutes, 56 seconds.
In her first varsity season, Goodwin already has established herself as one of the area’s top runners.
She finished second behind Pendleton Heights’ Ava Jarrell at the Madison County championships, and her eighth-place finish in 20:10 at last week’s sectional also was the second-best in the area behind Jarrell.
It won’t be easy to shave off the final 15 seconds to achieve the program record, but Goodwin has a plan.
“Just gonna try to (hang with) the people in front of me, try to catch them,” she said. “Hopefully, that’ll bring my time up more.”
Basketball practice begins next week, but Goodwin hopes to be busy preparing for the Marion semistate. If all goes to plan, she’ll also miss the following week while prepping for the state finals.
But the hardwood is never far from her mind.
The Bulldogs haven’t claimed a sectional crown since 2007 and have never won one above the Class 1A level.
This freshman class – led by phenom Laniah Wills – could change that. The hype train already has left the station, and Goodwin believes it’s justified.
“Last year we won (Madison) County for our first time ever, so …” she said.
Big expectations are nothing new to Goodwin.
She’s already set a baseline for success at the varsity level, and now she’ll continue trying to build on it.
Cross country is the task at hand, and it currently has her total focus.
But it’s not difficult to imagine Goodwin making a name for herself in several sports.
She’s off to a fine start this fall, and she hopes to cap her very busy season with that trip to the cross country state finals.
“It would mean everything,” Goodwin said of running in Terre Haute. “Because I’ve worked so hard for that and, doing both sports, that’d be a great accomplishment.”