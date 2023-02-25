INDIANAPOLIS – The final play was not designed for Madelyn Poynter.
But anybody paying attention during the final quarter of Saturday’s Class 2A girls basketball state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse could not have been surprised the ball found its way into the Lapel junior’s hands.
The history books will record the shot was long. It bounced off the back iron as the buzzer sounded and Forest Park celebrated a 38-37 victory that delivered its second straight state title.
But that’s not the final word in this story.
Outside the locker room less than an hour after the loss, Poynter already was looking forward to next year and a shot at taking the final step that has eluded every Madison County girls basketball team in IHSAA history.
“I’m ready for next season,” Poynter said, wiping tears out of her eyes. “I want it to start right now. I’m ready to go grind and stuff.”
Consider the rest of the state to be put on notice.
If Poynter’s name was not well known in Indiana high school basketball circles coming into this weekend, the final eight minutes of the championship game should have changed that.
She scored nine points and recorded three rebounds and an assist in the fourth quarter alone as the Bulldogs (22-8) erased an eight-point deficit. Poynter’s final points came on a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left and put Lapel in front 37-36.
It looked like a storybook ending, but it was not meant to be.
Forest Park’s Amber Tretter – who will play next year at Miami (Ohio) – answered at the other end some 12 seconds later, and Poynter’s final fateful shot refused to fall at the buzzer.
The play, coming out of a Rangers’ timeout with 3.6 seconds left, was drawn up for senior Deannaya Haseman. But Forest Park denied her a look, and Poynter launched the shot that could have written yet another line for this team into the school history book.
“When it came back to me, I knew I was going to have to shoot it, and I really thought it was going to go in,” Poynter said.
It was one of the few things that didn’t go Poynter’s way during the final stanza.
She tied Forest Park’s Lydia Betz for game-high honors with 15 points and shot 4-of-7 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line.
But numbers alone don’t do her tour de force performance justice. At times, it appeared Poynter was everywhere on the court at once.
She got a hand on nearly every loose ball and never gave up on any play. In one particularly memorable sequence, she tracked down an errant shot into the corner of the court, cut through a trio of Rangers defenders to reach the ball, then ricocheted it off an opponent and out of bounds to retain possession.
The play doesn’t appear in the box score, but it’s a perfect encapsulation of the effort Poynter displayed and the way it lifted her team.
“I feel like she just always has so much energy, even outside of basketball,” senior Jaylee Hubble said of one of her closest friends on the team. “She brings so much light and joy to all of us. Even in tough situations, she’s always trying to bring us up, and I think she played a big role of doing that today.
“The game wouldn’t even be close if it wasn’t for her bringing energy. And even when we were down eight points, she was the one picking us up. She gives us so much hope.”
In the final quarter, Poynter was quite simply the best player on the floor.
She’s gotten several calls from college recruiters and said she has one offer. After her outstanding play Saturday, her phone should be buzzing for hours on end.
But Poynter quickly notes none of this would be possible without her teammates.
Lapel’s run to the title tilt was fueled by a team-first mentality. Players had one another’s backs, and nobody cared who got the credit.
They won as a team, and they lost the final game as a team.
With dignity, tenacity and a healthy dose of gratitude.
“It was such a great honor to be here,” Poynter said. “The opportunity was just amazing. (Coach Zach) Newby, he had us play a tough schedule which helped us. And we would not be here today if he did not make us play a tough schedule, and his coaching is just amazing -- and also, too, (assistant coach) Calvin (Miller).
“We would not be here today without their coaching. And I’m just so blessed to be here right now, to be at the state finals.”