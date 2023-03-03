PARKER CITY — As the saying goes, in 49 states it’s just basketball, but in Indiana it just means more. On a cold, rainy and windy day, the Lapel-Wapahani semifinal of boys basketball Sectional 40 had the classic feel of a state tournament game in March.
Fans of both the Bulldogs and the Raiders showed up to Monroe Central in droves. And they were loud.
Looking to recreate the magic of their girls basketball team’s state finals run just weeks earlier, Lapel hoped to advance to the sectional championship, however, it had the tantalizing task of defeating a Wapahani team that had won 22 straight games.
Lapel defeated Alexandria 63-54 to advance, while Wapahani defeated Monroe Central 76-33 shortly after the Bulldogs’ win. When the Bulldogs and Raiders squared off earlier this season, Wapahani was victorious 53-32.
While the Bulldogs aspiration was to advance to their second sectional championship in a row, Lapel was once again unsuccessful in its quest to defeat the Raiders, as Wapahani triumphed 49-41 over the Bulldogs, ending Lapel’s season.
A little before 9 p.m., senior guard Jaden Cash exited the Bulldogs’ locker room with tears in his eyes. Through a shaky voice, he was able to convey what the black and gold means to him.
“It means the world,” Cash said. “I transferred here (from Noblesville), and I didn’t know how it was gonna go. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to play or a better community to be around.”
Coach Kevin Cherry said the Bulldogs (12-13) talked about getting out to an early advantage in preparation for the game, and though defense was king, Lapel had the edge after the first quarter, leading 7-6. However, the tide was quickly turned in the second, as Wapahani (23-1) forced multiple long offensive possessions out of Lapel.
When the Bulldogs couldn’t find an open man, it often led to a turnover and fast break layup from the Raiders. By halftime, Lapel had 12 giveaways.
“That’s just not going to cut it against a team of that caliber when you’re trying to pull off an upset,” Cherry said. “It’s something that kind of hindered us all year, really, was just just not being able to take care of the basketball especially in those critical times.”
The third quarter was all about the 3-pointer. Makes from beyond the arc by Cash and sophomore guard/forward Brode Judge cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to six at one point. However, when junior Nick Cook hit a 3-pointer as time expired, that not only put Wapahani up 35-21, but essentially sealed Lapel’s fate.
In the fourth, the pace of play was slowed drastically, as a plethora of foul calls drawing the ire of both sides resulted in plenty of free throws and timeouts. Despite this, while the Bulldogs were never fully out of the game, ultimately the Raiders prevailed.
“There’s a lot of sad individuals (in the locker room), but that means it matters to them and they care, so that’s a good thing,” Cherry said. “More than anything, I hate it for our seniors because they won’t be back and everyone else in that locker room gets to be back, including the coaching staff. … We turned it over against a good team, but it’s not like our effort was bad. From that standpoint, I think they can be proud of that.”
Cash proved Cherry’s sentiments were true.
“I’m proud of our guys. They worked hard all season long,” Cash said. “We came up short, but nothing to hang our heads about. Our program’s future is bright.”
With this win, the Raiders advance to a sectional championship for the first time since 2020-21, when they won it. Wapahani is set to take on Muncie Burris (10-14) in the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe Central.