INDIANAPOLIS — Lapel junior Cameron Smith finished runner-up in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:32.19 and advanced to the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals.
Lapel distance coach Daniel Combs sat down with Smith before the spring season began and assured him it was possible to make a state berth. Combs felt confident in Smith early in the race Thursday as he stayed among the front of the pack.
“You build from what the kid wants to do. It’s not me telling them what to do,” Combs said. “You discuss what is realistic and build a plan to get there.”
Smith acknowledged he felt confident 800 meters into the race and decided to make his move to the front of the pack on the third lap.
“He was executing with perfection,” Combs explained. “Just clipping off 71s (seconds per lap), so I felt good, and he looked confident and calm. He was riding the rails just like we talked about.”
The beneficial training methods used by Combs prepare Lapel’s long-distance runners for the final sprint of a race.
“I felt ‘OK, now is your chance,’ and that kid was right there,” Smith said. “We do them at our race pace for our miles. We just do them 6x2, sometimes we do them after long runs. I really thought that helped. I really felt that strength.”
Smith burst past Brebeuf Jesuit senior Mateo Rosio on the final lap and crossed the finish line with an enormous smile on his face.
“Just the sensation of all the hard work paid off, all the winter training, so just pure excitement,” Smith said.
Lapel junior JJ Baxter tied the school record — held by Gary Coomer since 1978 — in the shot put with a throw of 50-feet-4 on his first throw.
The first-year track athlete set a new personal record by three feet during the Pendleton Heights sectional meet with a throw of 47-10, meaning the junior gained nearly six feet on his personal best throw in the postseason.
“A lot of it is form,” Baxter said. “I have to get my form right to have a bigger season next year. I think once I get that down, I will be throwing mid-50s.”
All three athletes Lapel sent to the regional track meet set a new personal record. Smith set his PR in the 3,200 by four seconds. Samford commit Nate Belvo finished sixth in the discus competition with a personal-best throw of 149-3 on his first attempt. Baxter won his preliminary flight and took seventh place in his first track season.
Liberty Christian senior Noah Price finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:24.69, just 6.49 seconds away from the state standard. Price did not finish the 800.
The state finals will be held at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington on June 2.