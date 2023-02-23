LAPEL — It isn’t like Deannaya Haseman can’t hear the voices filtering down from the bleachers, fans imploring her to do their bidding.
“Shoot the ball!” they shout. “You’re open!”
The Lapel senior guard could appease the fans in the stands by heaving more 3-point shots toward the basket. It is, after all, her specialty, and she’s very, very good at it.
And there is added motivation for her to take more long-range shots as she nears the program record for career 3-point makes — coach Zach Newby believes she is four away from the mark.
But that’s not what drives her.
“That hasn’t mattered to her,” Newby said. “She is always going to shoot the shot that she feels she can make or make the play that she feels that the team needs.”
Haseman had every reason to expect a big individual season. After scoring 10.4 points per game a year ago, she was the top returning scorer for a team that returned four starters, finished 17-8 and was Madison County and sectional runners-up. She’s a senior, and she was within reach of a record.
But individual glory does not appeal to Haseman, who will take the court for the final time as a Bulldog on Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis when Lapel (22-7) faces defending champion Forest Park (25-3) in the IHSAA girls basketball Class 2A state championship game.
Haseman is the most soft-spoken and laid back of the Bulldogs' starters in terms of personality. She says that has always been her way, and rarely was it on display more than Nov. 24, 2021, against Alexandria.
That night, Haseman capped an 11-point fourth-quarter comeback with a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 54-51 Bulldogs' win. As bedlam ensued in the Lapel gym, the only calm person in the building was Haseman herself.
“That’s just how I’ve always been, honestly,” she said. “I’ve always been quiet and shy. That’s always been my personality throughout. I just don’t like to brag about myself and stay humble. That’s just who I am.”
Haseman’s personality benefits her during game play as while those around her may be amped up during tense situations, she remains serene. It is an attribute that has a calming influence on her teammates around her and is a big part of why the Bulldogs have not gotten rattled during tense postseason games, including several wins of the comeback variety.
Carrying supreme confidence that is often hidden by her quiet demeanor and unselfish play, Haseman prefers to do what she can to make team history over her own.
“I’ve just never really been a selfish player,” she said. “I just try to do what’s best for the team, not for myself.”
Before the season she predicted a long postseason journey and last week, prior to semistate, she believed her team would win and move to the state finals for the first time in program history. She is well aware of the mark her team can make for Lapel on Saturday afternoon as well as for the entire county.
Highland once and Anderson and Frankton twice came up short in the final game, leaving Madison County without a girls basketball state championship. Haseman hopes to reward the support other communities have given to Lapel by ending that particular drought as well.
“It’s definitely something very important, and the community has done a tremendous job of supporting us through everything,” she said. “Just to not even do it for ourselves but for the community that has been supporting us the whole way is something that I take very personally. I’m very excited, and the whole team is confident. I feel we’re well prepared.”
Haseman is also very smart, ranking at or near the top of her class. Her IQ is not limited to the books but also on the court, where she knows demanding the ball and going for 20 points per night — she averaged 9 this season — is not going to benefit the team.
“She’s super efficient,” Newby said. “She makes the right play all the time. She’s like that in everything. We’re talking about a kid who is No. 1 or No. 2 in her class. She makes the right decisions in basketball, and it carries over.”
When she passes on a shot, she knows what she is doing.
“I might pass up a shot, but I feel like I can get someone else a better shot or an easier shot that I know they will make,” Haseman said. “That also plays into when I shoot and when I don’t.”