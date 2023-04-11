PENDLETON — In a game dominated by pitching, it took one swing and a trademark Pendleton Heights small-ball rally to keep the Arabians’ hopes for a return to Madison County dominance alive.
Nate Gilmet hit an RBI double to snap a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning, and the Arabians tacked on two more runs without another hit as Pendleton Heights stopped Frankton 5-2 at Bill Stoudt Field on Tuesday in the first round of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Pendleton Heights (5-1) will host Lapel (4-2) on Thursday in the second round, a rematch of last year’s Muller final won by the Bulldogs. Lapel routed Anderson Prep in its first-round game.
“I think there’s a little bit of bad taste in our mouth. We’d like another shot at (Lapel),” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “This is a team with a different mindset. We want that challenge this year.”
It was a tight contest, with the Arabians holding a slim 2-1 lead when Frankton’s Brady Carmack tied the game in the top of the sixth with an RBI single, scoring Riley Inglis who doubled with one out.
The Arabians struggled with Frankton starter Tyler Bates, who allowed just five hits and two runs through five innings.
With one out in the sixth, Clint Miller drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch, bringing Gilmet to the plate. He hammered a 1-1 pitch off the base of the fence in deep center field to score Miller and put the Arabians back on top.
“I’m glad Clint got on base to start,” Gilmet said. “I had a 1-1 count looking to drive something, and I got that fastball low middle, and I took it for a ride.”
Frankton coach Brad Douglas intentionally walked Ricky Howell to set up a double-play, a move that worked in the fourth inning. That was the end of the day for Bates as Chance Bentley came on in relief.
Pinch-runner Mazon Saxon and Howell pulled off a double-steal, prompting the Eagles to walk Austin Begley to load the bases and keep the force out in play. A passed ball short-circuited that plan as Saxon raced home for a 4-2 lead, and Jordan Williamson was issued a free pass to again load the bases. Jalen Jordan hit a grounder to short, but Joey Wright’s only play was to first base, allowing Howell to score for the final margin.
The final words from Douglas to his team, which had not played in over two weeks due to the school’s spring break, was how proud he was of the effort from the Eagles. Bates was a particularly bright spot for Frankton, keeping the high-scoring Arabians in check for much of the day.
“I’m not concerned about Tyler. He’s going to be good and compete when he’s on the mound,” Douglas said.
Frankton scored the first run in the first inning. Bradyn Douglas reached on an error before Bates walked and Jarrett Morris singled, loading the bases with one out. Inglis then hit a fly ball to right, deep enough to score Douglas for the 1-0 lead.
But that was all Frankton could muster in the first of several missed opportunities.
“We had our opportunities. That’s the thing,” Coach Douglas said. “We’ve actually pitched really well in three games so far, which was a big concern for us coming in this year.”
The Arabians tied the game in the second on an RBI single by Begley and took the lead in the third on a line-drive, run-scoring single from Spencer Leppink.
That was enough offense for the Arabians’ pitching staff as Leppink went the first three innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits before giving way to Jordan, who recorded two no-hit shutout frames. Begley surrendered the tying run in the sixth but worked a quiet seventh and struck out three batters during his time on the mound.
“That’s been kind of the formula we’ve had all year long,” Vosburgh said. “We’ve kind of discovered that all those guys are effective following one another. It gives us the best chance to bring them back, especially in a tournament setting.”
Frankton will play Thursday in the consolation bracket at the loser of Wednesday’s second-round game between Madison-Grant and Elwood.
The Arabians, meanwhile, will prepare for Lapel and a likely meeting with the Bulldogs ace Owen Imel, who stymied PH last year in the Muller final.
“For me and all the seniors, it really means a lot,” Gilmet said. “We’ve won some big games but not in a tournament. I think this is one we have in our grasp, and I think it would be really great to win it for everyone on our team.”