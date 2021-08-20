PENDLETON -- It was a typical season-opening struggle for Pendleton Heights and Mississinewa Friday night, one that lasted three hours in late-summer humidity.
With overtime very much possible and energy in short supply, the Arabians had enough juice on both ends of the ball to put them over the top.
Luke Candiano hit Caden Sims with 19 seconds left, right after Sidiki Traore fell on an Indian fumble just past midfield. That gave the Arabians a 21-14 decision in a battle of squads hovering in the top 20 of preseason polls.
PH prevailed with 10 new defensive starters and a number of players battling Covid issues in the first three weeks of practice, and earned a victory at John Broughton Field in the first game since Broughton, who coached the Arabians for 40 years, passed away earlier this year.
"Tremendous team win," PH coach Jed Richman said. "All the adversity we fought through, I don't know if I've had to earn one like this. I don't know if we're a good team or not, but these kids are fighters."
Though they allowed two Indians to run for 100-plus yards, the Arabians offset that with four takeaways (three fumble recoveries and an interception) and scored off two of those.
The Arabians were poised to strike at the get-go, when Clinton Miller fell on a fumble on the game's first play from scrimmage. They couldn't move the ball on their initial drive, but they got it going the next time they had the possession.
PH went 56 yards -- 36 on two Ethan Ross carries -- en route to the end zone. Candiano punched it in from the 1-yard line, and the Arabians were ahead barely eight minutes into the season.
Carson Campbell got the equalizer, out-sprinting the PH secondary and scoring on a 79-yard run. The point-after kick made it 7-apiece with 4:46 left in the half.
Mississinewa on its first possession of the second half moved from its 6 to the Arabians' 21, but Ross came up with a pick and run-back of 20 yards to the PH 33.
Ross picked up 15 on first down, then Candiano found tight end Will Kaster for gains of 16 and 18, the latter putting PH on the visitors' 2.
On the next play, Eli Arthur dashed through a big hole on the line, and with 1:36 to play in the third, the Arabians were back in front.
The Indians drove 55 yards in three plays to tie it again. Hayden Nelson took it in from 11 yards out with 3:21 left in the game.
Both teams got stops and Mississinewa had it again, this time near midfield with under a minute to go. The Indians attempted an end-around from Nelson to Campbell, but the ball hit the turf and Traore pounced on it.
Candiano picked up 12 after breaking a tackle, and the Arabians had it at the Mississinewa 24.
From there, Candiano saw Sims wide open in the back of the end zone, and the sophomore receiver had his biggest catch -- and first varsity score.
"We were up and down tonight," Richman said. "We made a lot of mistakes tonight, there's no question. But these kids showed a lot of toughness."
Sims had four receptions for 97 yards. Candiano was 6-of-15 for 131 yards, and Ross gained 108 on 14 carries.
Mississinewa outgained PH 371-289, with Campbell rushing for 167 and Nelson 108.
Despite the Indians' offensive production and PH's lack of experience, the Arabian defense made plays when it needed to.
"That's a very dynamic offense and you saw at any point in time, they could go," Richman said. "That's to (our players') credit. They didn't quit and they played together, and we never got down on ourselves."
PH is at Anderson (0-1) next Friday.
