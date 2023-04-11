LAPEL — Despite only scoring one run in the first four innings, Lapel rallied to score 10 in the final two to defeat Madison-Grant 11-6 and advance to the next round of the Madison County Softball Tournament.
“They never gave up,” Bulldogs coach Ellie Balbach said. “We were kind of slow to get started, but we strung some hits along. We got some momentum going, and we just kept rolling with it.”
The Argylls (3-3) struck first with three runs in the first inning before tacking on two more in the second. Lapel (3-3) grabbed one in the second through an RBI single from Laylha Gore before both sides went scoreless for two innings.
Madison-Grant added one to extend its lead to five at the top of the fifth inning before the Bulldogs came right back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game.
In the sixth, after shutting down the Argylls, Lapel rattled off six more runs to take the lead, including a three-run homer from Tatum Harper.
“She got ran into (at) first base (early in the game),” Balbach said. “(Her) being resilient and able to work through that really helped a lot.”
The Argylls made it a close game, getting runners on first and second with two outs, but Karlie Jannings struck out the final batter to seal the victory.
“We always love doing well in county, of course,” Balbach said. “Madison-Grant is a great team, solid team. … Seeing my girls come up and seeing them produce like they did tonight, it just shows good things for the rest of our season.”
Jannings allowed four hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings while striking out two and walking zero.
Krystin Davis started the game and pitched the first 1 2/3 innings. She allowed eight hits and five runs while walking one batter.
She also scored two runs and had three hits and three RBI off four at-bats.
Harper scored two runs and hit three RBI in two at-bats.
As a team, Lapel tallied 12 hits and 10 RBI.
The Bulldogs move on to face Pendleton Heights (5-3) on the road Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Balbach said. “They’re historically a great program. It’s going to be a lot of pitching with movement, so being able to stay relaxed, stay loose, stay focused and jump on them early, that’s going to be the key.”