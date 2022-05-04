FAIRMOUNT — The Madison-Grant Argylls can win a softball game in a myriad of ways, and many were on display Wednesday evening at Jay Dunlap Field.
Anzlee Thomas drove in two runs — including the go-ahead run in the sixth inning — and Elizabeth Lee slammed the door on a late Lapel rally as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Argylls pulled out a 5-4 win over the Bulldogs.
M-G improved to 14-2 with its seventh straight win while Lapel (7-7) dropped its fourth straight decision since an upset win over Class 4A power Mount Vernon.
One area of Argylls excellence has been at the plate. They entered Wednesday with a .388 team batting average and boasted six players in the lineup with an average above .400. They wasted little time showing what they could do in the batter’s box.
Leadoff hitter Chelsea Bowland ripped a 3-1 pitch to the corner in right, and the speedy lefty was safe at third with a standup triple. One out later, Thomas lined a single to right, and it was 1-0 Argylls on the 24th RBI of the season for the senior first baseman.
“I obviously want to get on for myself, but I want to get those runs in for my team,” Thomas said. “My mindset is just to hit the ball like I know how to hit the ball. I know who I am, and I know how I play, and no pitcher is going to make me do that any different.”
Thomas scored later in the frame on a single to left by starting pitcher Katie Duncan, but Lapel prevented a third run from scoring when left fielder Jordan Tracy gunned down Carley Holliday at the plate.
Lapel got on the board in the third when Tatum Harper led off with a single, stole second and — one out later — scored on a single to left by Krystin Davis.
But over the first five innings, that was all the damage the Bulldogs could do against Duncan. Along with Lee, Duncan represents half of a strong 1-2 pitching combo with each sporting an ERA below 3.00 entering play Wednesday.
“Recently, it’s been every other game,” M-G coach Travis Havens said. “But some of that was based on opponents, who we were facing. That’s kind of how that started.”
Duncan also got help from a strong defensive performance, particularly from middle infielders Daya Greene and Makennah Clouse.
In the top of the fourth, after Duncan yielded a one-out single to Taylor Williams, Kaylah Gore hit a sharp grounder to Clouse at second which started an inning-ending double play with Greene making the turn at second.
Greene saved the Argylls another run in the fifth when Harper rounded the bag too far on a leadoff double to deep left-center. Greene took the cutoff throw from Demie Havens and fired to Clouse to get Harper. That proved pivotal as Davis later doubled after two were out in the inning.
“We feel good about our defense most of the time,” Coach Havens said. “Daya is in a tough spot. She was an All-State centerfielder last year, and we’ve asked her to play shortstop, and she’s still dealing with some situations, and we work hard on her relays and the communication on those. That was a big play. It saved us a run.”
Lapel finally got to Duncan in the sixth.
Hannah Laughlin and Ashlynn Allman started the inning with consecutive singles, and Ava Everman reached to load the bases when Duncan’s throw to third was in the dirt for an error. After Taylor Williams grounded to Bowland, who came home for the first out, Gore cleared the bases with a double to left-center to tie the game.
Havens then brought in Lee, who promptly walked Harper on four pitches. She struck out Taylor Mroz, and after both runners moved up on a passed ball, the Argylls intentionally walked Davis to reload the bases. Lee induced Jannings to fly out to center to end the threat.
M-G retook the lead in its half of the sixth. After Bowland grounded out to start the inning, Greene singled and stole second — her 12th theft of the season. Thomas then blooped a 1-2 pitch into right that scored Greene with the go-ahead run.
“I am a first-pitch hitter a lot of the time, but with a new pitcher I need to see what I’m getting myself into before I swing at something I don’t know what I’m swinging at,” Thomas said.
Lee retired the Bulldogs in order in the seventh, picking up two more strikeouts in the process.
There were no hanging heads from the Lapel side after battling the Argylls to the final out.
“We knew they were good going in, and we knew it would be a dogfight regardless,” Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. “I’m just proud of the guts they showed in that game.”
The Argylls quickly got that run back in the fourth after loading the bases with one out. Bowland delivered courtesy runner Carmen Enyeart home with a sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.
They added a run in the fifth after the first two batters were retired when Lee doubled for the 10th time this season. Duncan aided her own cause again with a line drive single up the middle for a 4-1 advantage.
Both teams are scheduled for road contests Thursday with the Argylls returning to Central Indiana Conference play with a visit to Blackford while the Bulldogs will head to Knightstown.