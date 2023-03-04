SHARPSVILLE — Even with the target on its back as defending champion, Liberty Christian proved once again to be the class of Sectional 55 on Saturday evening.
The Lions took control with a dominant third quarter at Tri-Central High School and exploited the mismatches that were in their favor in a 69-51 win over Daleville, claiming the school’s eighth sectional championship overall and second in a row — both over the Broncos.
Liberty Christian (15-9) will return to Frankfort for the Class 1A regional where it will face Fountain Central (22-4) after the Mustangs defeated Rossville 44-40 Saturday evening. The Lions and Mustangs will meet at 4 p.m. for the Regional 27 championship.
The win Saturday also made Norm Anderson a sectional champion in his first year as a head coach.
“It means a lot. I’ve worked my butt off to get where I’m at,” the Anderson High School graduate said. “I’m going to take it in the moment and thank God for everything He’s done for me and the position He’s put me in. And I give a big shoutout to Liberty Christian for taking a chance on a young coach like myself.”
Anderson made even bigger history as the first Black coach to win a boys basketball sectional in the history of Madison County.
“I didn’t know that,” he said. “It feels good, but I give all glory to God, and I just thank God for the opportunity.”
Played at a breakneck pace early, the Lions seemed very much in control with a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and a 26-12 advantage early in the second quarter after Cedric Anderson scored in the lane.
But Daleville’s Meryck Adams answered with a 3-pointer and made a key steal moments later that led to a Noah Colvin basket as the Broncos pulled to within 32-26 at halftime.
“Mentally, we stayed in it the entire game, and that’s all I can ask for,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “We were gritty the entire game, and we’ve been preaching that all year long.”
With the momentum being on the side of the Broncos and Lions’ big man Kobe Watson sidelined with foul trouble, Anderson had a simple message for his team in the halftime locker room.
“The message at the beginning of the game was ‘execute,’” he said. “I know guys' emotions were running high, and they were excited, but (at halftime) we were calm, we were collected and the message was simple. ‘Fellas, relax.’”
His message was well received.
Eric Troutman scored on the interior on the first two Lions possessions of the second half, and Devon Kelley — who assisted on both Troutman scores — added two baskets himself as part of an 11-3 run to open the third quarter, putting the Lions back in the driver’s seat at 43-29.
Carson Buck scored on a rebound putback on the Broncos' next possession, but Kelley answered again, and Daleville got no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
The seizure of momentum out of the locker room was the defining moment of the game for Daleville, which finished Fouch’s second season at 11-12.
“Maybe the matchups weren’t there, but I really think it was that third quarter when we didn’t keep our poise,” she said. “Offensively, we weren’t running anything, which is frustrating.”
It was the final game for Broncos starters Dylan Scott, Dylan Romine and Buck as well as reserve seniors Zion Bricker and Joel Reyes. Through reddened and watery eyes, Fouch said the group has been special to her as they, led by Scott, accepted her as the team’s new coach prior to last season.
“I’m just proud of my seniors,” she said. “It’s a special group. I wrote them all letters on senior night, and Dylan Scott -- the first word I put in there, I always tell him he’s my blood. From Day 1, he’s always supported me and I’ve always supported him.”
Buck led Daleville with 20 points and added seven rebounds while Scott finished with five points and three assists. Romine had a rebound and an assist.
Adams, a junior, scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks for Daleville.
The balance of the Lions proved once again to make them a tough opponent to defend. Cedric Anderson led the Lions with 17 points and eight rebounds while Kelley and Troutman finished with 14 points and six rebounds each and Watson — despite foul trouble — scored 13 points, with nine coming in the first period.
It was also the second straight night Liberty Christian took care of the basketball. The Lions, who averaged nearly 15 turnovers this season, committed just seven Saturday — three late in the fourth quarter when the outcome had been decided.
“It can be anybody’s night on our team,” Troutman said. “We all trust each other, and we know anybody can step out anytime and make the big play.”
“We did a great job last night as well,” Coach Anderson said. “When you’re in this setting, every single possession counts and you value every possession. We had four turnovers yesterday and seven today. I’m proud of the way my guys took care of possession.”
Late in the game, Shameel Clervrain made her second appearance of the sectional in as many days. Left without a team when the Lions were forced to cancel the girls basketball season, Clervrain has played all season for the LC junior varsity boys team, and she is believed to be the first girl in the state to play on a boys sectional championship team.