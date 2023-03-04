Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following river in Indiana... White River. ...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following river in Indiana... White River. .Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana. Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the Mississinewa River at Ridgeville. Crests are expected to be very close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on the East Fork White River. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd, which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of the gage sites. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along the large majority of the gage locations. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Muncie. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Flooding of lowlands across Delaware County outside of the city of Muncie. Only high levels in the city of Muncie. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EST Saturday was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 5.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&