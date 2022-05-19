FORTVILLE — Liberty Christian junior distance runner Noah Price has always looked up to Pendleton Heights senior Avry Carpenter and admired his toughness and competitiveness.
Carpenter said the feeling was mutual after he had the best seat in the house to watch Price score his biggest competitive success to date.
Price went out strong early to dominate the 1,600-meter run and later came from behind to make a double-championship evening with a win in the 3,200 meters at the Mount Vernon boys track and field sectional Thursday evening.
Anderson’s Tremayne Brown was also a champion at Mount Vernon in the high jump with a personal best 6-foot-5 leap. Madison-Grant’s Gabe Wedmore made it four area championships at Kokomo with a discus throw of 149-3 to take the title for the Argylls.
Price advanced to regional a year ago, but his twin-killings Thursday were his first sectional titles. He left little doubt in the 1,600, going out fast and leading the race wire-to-wire.
“It was the game plan. I really wanted to hone in on that state standard (time),” he said. “I came in at 4:24, so it was a good race.”
Carpenter — who finished third in both of Price’s wins — said his strategy next week will be to try to run with the LC junior.
“I’ve been learning to get out faster, and it’s been helping,” he said. “At regional, that’s my goal to get out faster and just run with (Price).”
The two will plan to work together at Lawrence Central next week.
“First, I want to say I’ve always looked up to Ace, and we’ve run together for such a long time,” Price said. “He’s been such a great competitor over the years. I hope to have two more (meets) with him.”
A repeat next week for Brown would equal an automatic trip to the state finals as his height met the state standard. The sophomore plans to keep working this week.
“I just basically did what I do, the same warm-ups and everything,” he said. “It just felt good today. My legs felt good.”
Pendleton Heights scored 94 points as a team for third place behind runner-up Lawrence North and champion Mount Vernon. The team’s 400 relay team will join Carpenter at regional next week after a third-place finish.
Joining Brown in advancing for Anderson is Jawuan Echols, who was runner-up in the discus with a throw of 144-10.
One athlete advanced for Lapel as Nate Belvo (139-9) was third in the discus and will join Echols in the competition next week at Lawrence Central.
In Marion, Frankton will advance multiple athletes, including 2021 state high jump finalist Braxton Walls, who came in second Thursday. He will be joined by the Eagles 1,600 relay team and Hunter Smith, who came in third in the 3,200-meter run. Smith was also a close fourth in the 1,600 meters and will await a potential callback to advance.
Also at Marion, Alexandria’s Conner Etchison advanced to regional with a runner-up performance in the shot put, and Nick Kaufman was third in the high jump just behind Walls and will also move on.
In addition to Wedmore, the Argylls will be represented at Goshen by Tanner Brooks who was runner-up in both the 100- and 200-meter dash races as well as Madison-Grant’s 1,600 relay team, which came in third.