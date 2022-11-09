“For God gave us a spirit who produces not timidity, but power, love and self-discipline.” -- 2 Timothy 1:7
The Bible verse could be one of the first things visitors see when they enter the Lions’ Den this year at Liberty Christian. It’s highlighted on a poster announcing the school’s theme for 2022-23: “Run to the Roar,” a call for all students to face adversity head on and trust in their faith to overcome it.
It’s hard to envision a better ambassador for that message than three-sport star Shameel Clervrain, who is about to embark on a senior basketball season unlike anything she anticipated.
After the Lions were forced to cancel the girls basketball season because of low numbers, Clervrain tried out for the boys team. And made it.
It’s believed she’ll become the first girl in Madison County to play boys basketball when Liberty Christian hosts Indiana Math & Science on Nov. 22.
“I was definitely doing like a pros and cons – and definitely asking a lot around – and I was like, ‘So what is this gonna do for me?’” Clervrain said before a practice this week. “So it was gonna definitely benefit me because I want to continue this for my future and play college ball. And I definitely think this would be a good opportunity because there hasn’t been a girl playing with the boys – and it is a different game for sure.
“So I thought I was definitely gonna want to take that challenge because I love to fight challenges and stuff, and I was like, ‘This is gonna be fun.’”
The idea germinated with first-year boys basketball coach Norman Anderson, who was following the plight of the girls’ program as the season neared.
The Lions practiced for a week with just four girls as they worked to find other students willing to fill out the roster.
Anderson was helping in that endeavor while also formulating a back-up plan. What if Clervrain played for the boys?
He ran the idea past athletic director Jason Chappell and superintendent Adam Freeman, and they checked with the IHSAA to make sure it was possible.
After two weeks of heavy hallway recruiting to boost the girls’ roster – and the cancellation of the season opener against Central Christian – the decision was made to pause the program for this year.
That left Clervrain with a choice to make – sit out her final season of high school eligibility or take on the challenge of competing with and against the boys.
She asked the person she trusts most in the world, her mother, and the answer was unequivocal.
“She was like, ‘Girl, if you don’t get your butt up and get to the big opportunity, we’re gonna have a problem,’” Clervrain said.
So that settled things, and Clervrain tried out for the boys team Monday.
It’s at this point in the story Anderson wants to make one thing perfectly clear – this is not a publicity stunt or a handout.
Like every other member of the reigning sectional championship roster, Clervrain had to earn her spot on the team, and she’ll have to earn whatever role follows.
“If anybody could do it, it’s her,” Anderson said. “I’ve been with Liberty for three years (the first two as a boys basketball assistant). This is my third year, and I’ve been watching her. She’s just as tough as they come. And Shameel and I talked – and I talked to my athletic director and superintendent and principal – and we’re not gonna treat this like a charity case.
“You come out, you try out, you make the team, we’ll go from there with it. And she came out, she tried out and she made the team. And I don’t want her to be looked at as, ‘Well, it’s because she’s a girl, and you guys were giving her special (treatment).’ No. She came out, she did what she needed to do and she made the team. So we’re gonna move forward with that.”
Anderson also has an extra assistant coach on his staff.
Former Iowa and Ball State standout Malik Perry was hired this year to coach the girls basketball team. But when the season was canceled, Anderson offered him a spot on the boys’ bench.
The two have a long-standing friendship dating back to when Perry moved to Indiana from Philadelphia a decade ago.
That made the transition easier, and Perry is thankful for the opportunity to continue coaching Clervrain. During summer workouts, he promised the senior he’d help her become the best version of herself.
That promise stands.
“Her work ethic is tremendous,” Perry said. “She was in the gym all summer long with me, putting in the work to get better, working on her weaknesses – or, what I say, opportunities for growth. I don’t say people have weaknesses. They can have areas they’re growing.
“So I think she actually will do great with the challenge. She’s feisty. She gets in the mix. She’s very coachable. She’s gonna do what you ask her to do, and she understands the game and will continue to grow the game. So I’m just happy to still be around her on this path.”
There are few concrete goals at this point.
Clervrain’s teammates have readily accepted her and treat her like any other member of the team. She’s been knocked to the floor during practice and caught an elbow in the paint. And she’ll give as good as she gets.
It’s not an entirely new experience for her. Clervrain played four years of varsity soccer on the Lions’ co-ed team.
But this is different.
In fact, it’s unprecedented.
Perry hopes Clervrain’s story helps call attention to the dwindling number of girls playing basketball in youth programs. Volleyball and softball numbers are growing, but basketball is falling behind.
Liberty Christian was the third school in its own conference – the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference – to cancel the girls basketball season this school year.
In Indiana – where the game just means more – that’s unacceptable.
Clervrain’s already helping to inspire change. The Lions’ girls middle school program has robust numbers, and there were other players checking with the office about coming out for the boys’ team after they heard Clervrain’s story.
If she can be an agent of change, Clervrain’s unconventional senior year will be an unqualified success.
“I want us to have a good season,” Clervrain said. “I want also for girls to be inspired. I want little girls to see me and say, ‘Oh, she did that? I bet I can do that, too.’ So I definitely want to be impactful for everybody, including all of Madison County or the whole state of Indiana. Who knows?
“That’s really – I’m looking forward to just being the light.”