For the first time in program history, the Liberty Christian archery team competed in the state, national and U.S. open tournaments.
At the range, the target is stationed 10 meters and 15 meters away. Ten concentric rings arranged in five contrasting colors for distinctive point values telescope to the bull's-eye. In what was supposed to just be a physical activity for gym class, a local PE teacher found a gold mine to run a unique sports program.
Head coach Jet Zeigler began teaching at LCS in the fall of 2015. As a PE instructor, she launched the club by introducing the bow-and-arrow sport with a grant for archery equipment. The students enjoyed learning the skill and a parent, John Chambers, brought years of hunting experience to the after-school program.
“He came along as an assistant coach, and God put another coach in our pathway,” Zeigler said.
Richard Couch, a seven-time world champion, instructs the competition aspect of shooting during the after-school club. Couch trains the archers to master concentration, form and technique. Each student learns about shooting alignment and how to properly hold the bow.
“We teach how to draw the string and arrow to an anchor point every time. Then to aim down the arrow on the same spot every time,” Couch said.
The enthusiastic and committed children were the driving force behind the inspiration for Zeigler to form an after-school club. LCS hosted a pep rally and created T-shirts to support the program's successful campaign.
“We started out with just four or five kids coming out, and this year we got up to 42 kids,” Ziegler said. "The support and donations from our parents to do things after the tournaments and to see the parents and friends supporting us is really amazing."
One goal for Zeigler is for the students to gain confidence, be dedicated, go out there and perform at their best. Each archer aims for a perfect 300 score in the competition. For tournaments, the team’s total score is tallied by using the top 12 scores regardless of high school or middle school affiliation.
“It's exciting because this team all gets along so well. It does not matter what grade you're in, the comradery accepts everybody,” Zeigler said. "I think all the kids are coming back and will get better once we get a little more experience at tournaments."
LCS placed 10th out of 35 teams in the state tournament in early March. In the program’s first nationals appearance, the Lions finished 79th out of 215 competing teams. LCS then battled in the NASP Open Championship for the first time in school history on June 24 and finished 22nd out of 32 teams.
“It was pretty amazing that we competed at the state and the US challenge in Kentucky,” Zeigler said. "The anticipation and excitement that you made it further than you ever have before was thrilling."
At nationals, incoming freshman Cora Roper scored a 275 and finished 107th out of 744 middle schoolers. Zeigler acknowledged the excitement for Roper’s high school development comes from her no-days-off mentality.
“Cora eats and breathes archery. If Cora was doing this 24/7, she could be a college scholarship-level shooter,” Zeigler said. "There is no doubt she is going to get better, and if Liberty can grow and combine schools, she will be a leader.:
Eden Pickering shot 290 as a freshman and placed ninth out of 679 students in his class. He finished No. 51 out of 2,138 high schoolers.
“Eden is one of these kids that is just so naturally gifted, it takes a little bit of time," Zeigler said. "We could see that he had that ability, and this year he really came through and performed well."
Juniors Timothy Horn and Anna Faulker performed well amongst the fierce competition. Horn scored a 282 and finished 70th out of 514 juniors, and Faulkner scored a 280 and finished 68th out 508 archers in her class.
"My goal for this year as a team is to win the state championship, get us shooting in the high 300s and go back to the national tournament,” Couch said.
With tremendous support from the parents, school and community, Ziegler intends to lead the archers into future national tournaments and build a dignified program.