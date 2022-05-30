FORTVILLE -- Jacob Lee was proficient both on the hill and with his bat for the Anderson baseball squad Monday afternoon.
The senior right-hander recorded nine strikeouts and allowed four hits, and picked two Muncie Central runners off first base. And he found time to slug his first career home run, as the Indians took care of the Bearcats 4-2 in a Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinal at Mount Vernon.
Anderson (16-12) advanced to its first sectional final since the 2012 club captured the sectional title.
The Indians were to face MV in the final Monday night. The Marauders held off Greenfield-Central 16-15 in Monday's first game.
"You get in there and put pressure on them, and you never know what will happen," Anderson coach Adrian Heim said
It was Anderson's fourth win over the Bearcats (6-19) this season. The Indians defeated MC 9-3 and 10-3 in a North Central Conference doubleheader and 15-1 in the NCC tournament. The Indians also snapped a three-game losing streak.
Lee got off to a rip-roaring start with five consecutive strikeouts, then he hit the Bearcats' sixth batter and gave up a single. The bottom fell out of Lee, but that was of no fault of his.
The Bearcats' Javen Lehman hit grounder to shortstop Linkin Talley, who dropped the ball before he could tag second, and the bases were full. No. 9 hitter Mason Carrier reached when third baseman Graham Tatman bobbled the ball, and two runs scored.
Lee got the first run back with his homer to left field, with two out in the third. Two batters later, Connor Stephenson looped a single to center and DJ Howells (walked) trotted home for the tying run.
A bases-loaded, no-out single by ninth-place batter Brogan Waymire put Anderson ahead 4-2 in the fourth. Andrew Baker and Tatman walked, and Dontrez Fuller beat out a bunt. Fuller was cut down trying to score when a pitch went into the dirt and the catcher recovered and threw to pitcher Cooper Durbin, who was covering.
Lee was responsible for all three outs in the Bearcats' sixth. After walking Logan Campbell, Lee picked him off first. Lee then caught a pop-up by Chase Baugh and fanned Charlie Graham.
With his pitch count going into triple digits, Lee gave up a ground-rule double to Lehman and a single to Carrier to begin the seventh.
With Trenton French batting, Lee saw Carrier wandering off first and fired to Howells, who swiped the tag on Carrier before he could get back.
"You could see what the (MC) coaches were doing; they were calling stuff out of the dugout, and those (pickoffs) were huge outs," Heim said.
Lee then got French to whiff and Durbin to pop up to Howells for the final out.
Lee ended at 107 pitches (64 strikes) and fanned at least one batter in every inning, and he improved to 5-5.
"He pitched a great ballgame" Heim said. "We were hoping to get him out of there sooner, but we knew (the Bearcats) were coming to play, and we survive and advance."