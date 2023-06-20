ANDERSON — Like the youngster he is that has been handed the keys to a shiny new car, Anderson sophomore — and projected starting point guard — Collin Lewis is eager to take leadership of the Indians' program after the departure of four starters from last year’s Madison County champs.
Friday evening, he showed he is also ready to take on those new responsibilities.
At the Class Basketball All-Star Futures game, Lewis’s White team fell in overtime 75-73 despite his game-high 17 points.
He added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals before fouling out late in the extra session.
“It was an opportunity for me to show my skills, and I feel like I did that,” Lewis said.
Frankton junior point guard Joey Wright scored six points — including a key 3-point basket in the fourth quarter — and grabbed five rebounds for the winning Red team.
Lewis’ former teammate at Anderson -- and incoming junior forward at Liberty Christian -- Amarion Page added four points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal for the White squad.
Lewis made 6 of 15 field goal attempts and connected on 5 of 6 free throws as he repeatedly showed off his quickness and ability to get to the basket. To continue making attacking the rim a part of his game, the 5-foot-10 Lewis has hit the weight room and has added strength since last season as he looks to finish through contact.
“I want to be stronger and work on my game,” he said. “I can drive to the hoop and finish more.”
He boosted his team into the lead with a drive on the opening possession of overtime and added a pair of free throws a moment later before picking up his fifth foul.
Although he has more experience starting for Frankton, Wright also faces a different situation this season for the Eagles after the graduation of Tyler Bates, who shared the point duties last season.
Wright scored 8.6 points and led Frankton with 4.8 assists per contest last season and, with 11 points and 3 assists per game leaving with Bates, he expects to increase his scoring output for a smaller — but quicker — team this season.
“I think I’ve got to score a little more this year,” he said. “Bates is gone, (Colin Gardner) is gone and they were the biggest scorers for us last year.”
Wright’s 3-point basket keyed a fourth-quarter run by the Red team after trailing much of the second half.
He viewed the event as a good opportunity to test himself against many of the best underclass players in the state.
“The competition was some of the best I’ve seen,” Wright said.
For both, taking the reins of successful basketball programs means one thing.
Keep the wins coming.
“I feel like if I can get everyone involved in the game, we can eat,” Lewis said. “Our goal is to get past sectional and get over that hump. I just go out, do the best I can and make my own name for myself.”
“I’ve got to take the leadership role much better,” Wright said. “I am so excited. I think we’re going to be pretty good this year.”