FRANKFORT — The Liberty Christian boys basketball team had size, speed and a deep roster.
The one thing it didn’t have was championship pedigree and experience, something the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights had in spades.
Clark Obermiller scored 25 points, the Knights pushed the Lions around on the glass, and Liberty saw its season come to an end in a poor-shooting and turnover-riddled 64-45 loss in the Regional 14 final Saturday night.
The Lions season came to an end at 18-10, while LCC (19-9) advanced to the Class 1A north semistate where it will face Gary 21st Century on March 19 at either Lafayette Jefferson or Elkhart.
Despite the defeat, LC coach Jason Chappell — making his seventh trip to the regional finals with the Lions — was proud of what this year’s team accomplished in winning its first sectional title since 2017.
“A lot of things went LCC’s way, and that happens. It is what it is,” Chappell said. “It doesn’t negate the season we had. We had a great season. More importantly, I’m grateful for how far the kids have come as human beings. They’ve made great strides in their personal lives.”
Offensively, things could not have started much worse for Liberty on Saturday night as it shot just 6-of-24 from the floor in the first half. Yet a solid defensive effort kept the Lions in the game as the Knights held a slim 23-19 halftime advantage.
Unlike Chappell’s last several LC regional finalists, this year’s team lacked that championship experience.
“They were so worked up and tense all night,” Chappell said. “That first group of kids I had with Chris Nunn (2012), when we went to the regional championship, they did the same thing. It’s almost like you have to be there a couple times, in that moment, to know how to relax, and our guys didn’t know how to relax.”
The offensive tension that resulted in so many missed shots early, manifested itself in a series of turnovers to open the third quarter which allowed the Knights to extend their lead and prevented the Lions from getting into a more comfortable game flow.
Two Knights baskets sandwiched around an Adonis House score had the Lions down 28-21 early in the third quarter. But LC turned the ball over on three straight possessions, which resulted in two Knights' scores, and the Lions were down double figures for the first time this postseason at 32-21.
“That hurt us, and I thought that first 3-point shot of the half really set the tone for them,” Chappell said. “They just kind of didn’t look back after that.”
A Zack Jeffers layup paused the run, but Tanner Fields and Obermiller scored back-to-back layups before Obermiller dunked from the baseline for a 38-23 lead.
The Lions cut the lead to 14 points on two occasions, at 39-25 on a Kobe Watson drive and at 50-36 after Cedric Anderson knocked down a 3-point shot, but could not get closer as the Knights continued applying defensive pressure and routinely breaking the ramped up defensive pressure from the Lions.
“They have a championship football program. (Clark) Barrett is going to go to Marian University to play quarterback,” Chappell said. “They’re used to getting pushed around, and they have that championship mindset. You saw that tonight, that physicality. We told (the Lions) before the season, the road goes through LCC, and they had never seen that before.”
Where the Lions had four players in double figures in the semifinal win over Blue River Valley, they had nobody who reached 10 points against LCC. Anderson and Jeffers scored nine each while House added eight along with 11 rebounds. Watson scored six points along with eight rebounds.
Starters Anderson, Watson and Eric Troutman as well as key contributors Ethan Troutman, Devon Kelley and Tae’Shaun Menifield will return for Liberty next year.
Five Lions — including Chappell’s son Beckham — played their final game as seniors, including Tyler Houk, Jeffers, House and Xavier White.
“I wanted it especially for my son, but I wanted it for all of these guys who worked so hard,” Coach Chappell said. “I don’t want their high school basketball career to be the highlight of their life. I want them to go on to be great dads, great husbands and that will make me happy.”
