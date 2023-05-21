ANDERSON -- Ethan Ousley was in an entirely new situation when he and his family moved from Louisiana to Indiana before the second semester of his sophomore year of high school. When Ousley enrolled at Liberty Christian, he knew no one and essentially had to start from scratch.
However, there was one thing LCS had in common with his former school corporation.
Only three schools in Madison County have an archery program where students compete against other schools. Liberty Christian, a school corporation with around 440 students in K-12, is one of them.
While the Lions offer more “traditional” sports like baseball, track & field and swimming, all of which Ousley competes in, more students participate in archery than any other sport, with 25 to 33 involved. It was through archery Ousley found his place.
“I don’t think there’s anyone on the team that I’m not friends with,” he said. “They were already so close, but by the end of my sophomore year I had a friend group I hung out with. They were so accepting of me.”
Jet Ziegler, a physical education teacher at LCS since 2015, introduced archery into her curriculum shortly after employment at the school begun. She had no prior experience in archery but felt it was important to introduce it to her students nonetheless.
A short time after, she began an archery club that met after school, and by 2018, the Lions began participating in competitions. Despite the head coach’s lack of experience, Richard Couch, who competed in the Olympics when he was 16 years old and is a multiple-time world champion archer, is an assistant coach for the Lions.
Ziegler has grown passionate about the sport not only because of the longevity it promotes but the ways it applies to life outside of athletics.
“They learn discipline. They learn how to follow the rules. They learn how to connect with themselves,” Ziegler said. “Archery is an individual sport, so we can teach them all the techniques, but they have to figure it out within themselves to become the archer they want to be.”
During early competitions, Ousley said there were times he wouldn’t shoot as well as he thought he was capable of. If he dwelled on his last shot, chances are his next few shots would suffer. He said he used this experience to reach a mental turning point, applying that lesson to all aspects of life.
“Everybody has things they can’t control, so I’ve taught myself that it doesn’t matter what happens. I need to focus on what I do now,” Ousley said.
Jason Chappell has been the athletic director at LCS for 17 years and has seen the archery program grow from Day 1. He said although archery doesn’t fall under the IHSAA, Liberty Christian treats it as if it was.
Using Ousley as an example, Chappell said some of the students who are a part of the archery program also compete in other sports, while some focus only on the bow and arrow.
“Not all kids are going to be swimmers or basketball players or baseball players,” Chappell said. “… Archery gives kids an opportunity to be a part of athletics.”
Ziegler said last August her goals for the 2022-23 season were to win the state championship, make the national tournament and get individuals shooting close to a high score of 300. Ousley, a senior, shot a high score of 296, four points away from perfection.
Another goal Ziegler outlined was to shoot 3,300 or higher as a team, something the Lions accomplished at the 2023 National Archery in the Schools Program Eastern Nationals in Louisville when they finished 65th (out of 253) with a score of 3,301, their best of the season. This was good for the 11th best score of 52 schools from Indiana that competed.
Although Liberty Christian didn’t win the state championship it strived to, the Lions placed 19th (out of 28) with a score of 3,227 at the 2023 Indiana NASP State Bullseye Tournament.
The Lions won three competitions against Anderson Prep during the season.
Although he competes in four other sports at Liberty Christian, Ousley said the sense of team in archery is different from any other sport he competes in.
“For swimming, you’re in your own lane, maybe with somebody else, but you’re swimming, so there isn’t as much time to talk,” Ousley said. “In archery, you take a little break between shooting to draw your arrows, talk and become more of a family.”
Ousley was the first of the three to compare the Lions’ archery program to a family. Ziegler, too, compared the bonds formed through archery to a family, and said she has seen the confidence of these students grow over their time in the program.
“It just builds camaraderie with our students,” Ziegler said. “Those students who don’t feel like they’re athletic can compete and be successful (in archery).”
Call it camaraderie, family or anything in between, the Lions’ archery program, though niche, has garnered support from those inside the Liberty Christian community and out.
“It’s like a family, just like any other team,” Chappell said. “I think with the level of interest and seriousness, it deserves to be a varsity sport.”