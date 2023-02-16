INDIANAPOLIS — Cedric Anderson scored 22 points and recorded his third double-double as Liberty Christian's boys basketball team emerged victorious Wednesday with a 65-64 double-overtime thriller over Thrival Academy.
Thrival senior captain Derrick Johnson opened the battle by connecting on a corner 3-pointer, and the Aviators (16-7) launched to an early 8-3 lead.
Anderson then scored on three straight possessions for the Lions. The senior secured a steal on the defensive end and finished the fastbreak at the rim to give Liberty Christian its first lead.
“Cedric is a big part of this team,” Liberty Christian coach Norman Anderson said. “It’s just confidence. That’s all. He had confidence to take the shot, miss or make.”
The Lions (11-9) opened the second quarter on a 13-0 scoring run, and the Aviators failed to make a basket for seven minutes. Liberty Christian outscored Thrival Academy 20-3 to take a 35-16 advantage at halftime.
“I told them that it was going to be loud, Thrival was going to get after it and be tough,” Anderson said. “ At halftime, I told those guys, they are not going to give up, so you have got to be ready to fight.”
The Aviators crashed the glass and wreaked havoc with a full-court press to mount a ferocious second-half comeback. Damon Van Horn beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 47-37 at the end of the third quarter.
“At halftime, I didn’t yell. I didn’t scream,” Thrival Academy coach Terrencio Davis said. “I just told them to stay together. Of course, we can’t play any worse than we did in the first half.
“So if we turn this game around and get a couple stops, they will let us back in, and that is exactly what they did.”
Johnson secured three consecutive steals and scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Aviators back into the game. After Thrival took the lead at the charity stripe late in the fourth, Eric Troutman finished a layup to draw the game even at 53-53 and force the first overtime.
“Every night, our back court shows up, plays hard and gives us everything they got,” Davis said. “They are an intricate part of our team.”
In the first overtime period, Javen Medaris finished consecutive layups and drew the foul to give the Aviators the advantage. With under 10 seconds remaining, Cedric Anderson connected on a shot from deep to tie the game at 58-58 and extend the game to double OT.
Both teams traded free throws to begin the second OT period. Liberty Christian trailed 64-60 inside the final minute, but Anderson made a step back 3-pointer from the top of the key. With 14 seconds remaining, Troutman secured a steal and finished the fastbreak layup to give the Lions the win. Troutman finished the game with 14 points and six assists.
“Liberty Christian is a great team, and Norman Anderson is an amazing coach,” Davis said. “He is a longtime friend of over 20 years. I know what type of person he is, so I know what type of team he is coaching up.”
Thrival will not be eligible to compete in the IHSAA Class A state tournament until the 2023-24 season and will conclude its third season as a basketball program next Friday in a road game against Class 4A Anderson (18-3).
Liberty Christian will host Waldron (10-10) for its final home game Friday. Coach Anderson applauded his team for toughing out a road win but acknowledged the players have work to do.