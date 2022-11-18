First-year head coach Courtney Lickliter aims to vastly improve the Elwood girls basketball program and secured the first win in two seasons with a 53-25 decision in the season opener against Phalen Leadership Academy.
Lickliter has been coaching for 15 years in multiple roles at Park Tudor, Brownsburg and Westfield. She takes the helm after last year’s five-player Elwood team failed to earn a single victory.
Lickliter said her dad and coach, Marc Lickliter, became her initial coaching inspiration after taking a coaching position at Park Tudor in her eighth-grade year.
“The No. 1 thing that I really took to heart is that the only unforgivable sin in basketball is lack of effort because it’s the only thing you can completely control,” Lickliter said.
Part of her coaching philosophy is it takes everyone for the culture to change in a program to succeed. Her goal this season is to get the Panthers to understand selflessness and abide by the team motto to commit.
“I mean commit to being a better teammate and commit to being a better person,” Lickliter said. “It is that effort and hard work to come in each day and try and get better.”
Lickliter graduated from Park Tutor and went to Lewis University on a basketball and academic scholarship. After two years, she came back home to walk on at Butler from 2002-05, while the Bulldogs were struggling in a rebuilding process.
“The year before I transferred, Butler went 3-26,” Lickliter said. “We were rebuilding that culture, and that is kind of how I view it and part of the reason that I wanted to apply for the job because I had been through a rebuilding process, and I felt like I had the necessary experience to try and replicate it.”
Yzabelle Ramey, who scored 75 points and recorded 24 steals in 19 games last season, is the Panthers’ returning scorer and steals leader. The senior became a key piece to turning the girls basketball program around.
“She is an outstanding leader and helps her teammates,” Lickliter said. “She is all about everyone getting on the bus to move in the right direction.”
The Panthers new head coach is making a persistent effort to become more involved with the youth programs, including Sunday clinics to work on basic fundamentals. Elwood athletic director Ryan VanSkyock, who is also the boys basketball coach, hosted a YMCA clinic. After the session ended, the younger players got free tickets to the girls game as a reward to see the Panthers play.
“A huge reason that I wanted the job was because of hearing about these girls and what they went through last year and the fact that they didn’t quit,” Lickliter said.
After a dominating win in the season opener, the Panthers dropped the next two games against Frankfort and Clinton Central to fall to 1-2. Elwood will prepare to host Sheridan (0-2) in a non-conference battle Saturday.