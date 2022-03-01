GASTON -- Having a 6-foot-8 starter on the bench for the entire second quarter would be a concern for most teams in the state.
Liberty Christian has the luxury of players that can offset the absence of Adonis House, and they came through big time Tuesday night in the opener of Class 1A Sectional 55 at Wes-Del.
The Lions scored 25 points in Quarter 2 as they were pulling away from Tri-Central, and LC kept on the gas and pounded the Trojans 83-64.
LC (15-9) moved on to Friday's semifinal round, as did Daleville, which cruised past Anderson Prep 74-25.
House did finish with a team-high 20 points along with eight rebounds, and he knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half. He picked up his second foul late in the opening period and came back to score 16 after halftime.
"I had no worries," House said. "I knew they were going to go out there and still do good. We have a deep team. I believe anybody on our team can go out and score 20 points, so I had no worries."
Three other Lions reached double figures, led by Eric Troutman with 17 points (6-of-7 field goals, 5-of-5 from the free-throw line).
Cedric Anderson added 12 points and six rebounds, and Zack Jeffers had 10 points, including a pair of 3s in the second quarter, in which the Lions extended the lead to 37-20.
Six-foot-5 Kobe Watson also spelled House well, with eight points, six boards and solid play on the other end.
"We have a very deep bench, and we can score pretty fast," LC coach Jason Chappell said. "If you take anyone out of our lineup, we've got somebody who can step up and score. Adonis got into a little foul trouble, but he came back and had a nice second half."
The Lions shot very well throughout, helped by their transition game, and needed only 14 shots to make 10 baskets in the second quarter after starting 6-for-16 and leading 12-5.
LC ended at just under 55% (35-of-64) and was 7-for-17 from long range (Jeffers and Ethan Troutman hit two treys apiece).
Of the 35 makes, 18 were assisted. Eric Troutman had six helpers, Jeffers three and the other starters (House, Watson and Anderson) two each.
"We were getting nice lay-ups, and our shot selection was pretty good for the most part," Chappell said. "And the most important thing that we've been working on and stressing in practice is just our overall team attitude, and that was good."
Tri-Central finished 13-9 and was led by Jake Chapman with 27 points.
The Lions have won three straight and get Wes-Del (11-10) on Friday at 6 p.m. The teams did not meet in the regular season
Daleville (13-9) gave coach Ashley Fouch a win in her boys postseason debut, and the Broncos put it out of the reach of APA (1-21) very early,
The Broncos led 23-9 after one quarter and had a 20-0 run in the first half, which ended 45-15. Much of the second half was played with a running clock, after Daleville pushed the lead up to 35.
Sophomore guard Meryck Adams scored 10 of his team's first 12 points and had 12 in the first quarter and 15 for the game.
Dylan Scott, a junior guard, also scored 15, and senior forward Trevion Johnson added 14, all in the first half.
Keaton Ferrell came off the bench and hit three triples, and he ended with 11.
"It's really good," said Fouch, who coached the Daleville girls to a sectional title two years ago. "It's just sectional time and everything's the same, and the boys did a good job. They handled their first 'W,' and we're moving on.
Daleville meets Cowan (5-15) in Friday's other semifinal. The Blackhawks come in with a four-game winning streak, and the Broncos beat Cowan by 11 in the regular season.
APA (0-7 all-time in sectional play) got 10 points from Ben Scott and nine from Zayden Finley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.