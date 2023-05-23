DALEVILLE -- If Indiana softball fans enjoy a one-sided offensive affair, the Sectional 55 semifinal round had two games they didn’t want to miss. The Wes-Del Warriors (16-11) and Cowan Blackhawks (20-5) are moving on to the championship.
But for the Daleville Broncos (8-11) and Liberty Christian Lions (3-14), it was the final time they will hit the field this season.
The Lions were hoping to pull off the upset against the Warriors, but after an 11-run first inning, that hope was gone. Wes-Del went on to win the contest 19-2.
In the scoring run, the Warriors had multiple hits that included a three-run homer by sophomore Kenzie Anderson and a solo shot by sophomore Bailee West-Waymire. Following the first inning, they scored eight runs the rest of the game.
“We really got a good group of girls,” Lions coach Rick Brown said. “They play with pride, and they play hard. I'm really proud of them for keeping their heads up and coming out and still playing.”
The Lions had some moments that shined in the loss. Senior Jenna Rigdon finished her final game going 2-for-2 with an RBI double. The team is losing her, senior Anna Blower and Tessa Lagle, who is a junior graduating early.
With these three leaving, Brown believes new leaders will need to step up next season.
“We have a lot of good girls with good attitudes,” he said. “They work hard, and we're going to work through the offseason to build them up and get better. I know with this group of girls that they're going to come back better next season. I'm really looking forward to it.”
The trend of one team having success on offense continued in the nightcap.
Leading by nine in the bottom of the fifth inning, Blackhawks senior McKenna Minton knocked in the 10th run, triggering the mercy rule.
By IHSAA rule, the score ends at 10, but she was able to make it home for an inside-the-park home run.
“I definitely didn't expect that,” Minton said. “I waited all the way up until that point because I'm a triple threat. So I kind of do it all. I walked up there, and I checked my field out … and a gap shot is what I was looking for. And it just kind of happened.”
Offense wasn’t the only reason the Blackhawks defeated the Broncos. Cowan’s starting pitcher, senior Tatum Rickert, finished with 11 strikeouts and only allowed one hit.
“This is a across town rivalry,” Rickert said. “So we're coming out here to win. Everyone likes to talk. So I just really wanted to come out here and get this win so we can move on to the next game.”
Her performance did not stop on the mound. In the bottom of the first, she crushed a two-run homer. The Blackhawks ended the inning leading 5-0.
“You can be dominant on defense, and that can kind of help crush a team,” she said. “But once you start hitting them and you’re hitting them on both sides, it really helps pat them down.”
There is one thing that separates these two teams. The Blackhawks are losing five seniors, which include Minton and Rickert. But for the Broncos, every player is returning. This is something Daleville coach Jeremy Pattengale is excited for.
“We lost 10-0 twice to Cowan this year,” he said. “We won more games this year than we have the last three. We have really good juniors and one senior next year. We also have, in my opinion, arguably the best freshman pitcher (Kyra Osborne) in the conference.”
But with a younger team, inexperience can show. In the loss, Daleville had many fielding errors that could have prevented Blackhawk runs.
“We didn’t make good pitch locations, and our game plan was to not throw strikes to Tatum (Rickert). … They were on a big stage against a good team. And they made bad plays.”
After being defeated, the Broncos met for a lengthy huddle in left field. During that meeting, Pattengale let the team know the motto for next season.
“One base at a time,” he said. “Our focus next year is one base at a time.”
Thursday’s championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. It will be a rematch of the 2023 Delaware County championship. In that game, the Blackhawks defeated the Warriors 10-1.