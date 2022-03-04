GASTON — Friday night’s wins by Liberty Christian and Daleville in the Class 1A Sectional 55 semifinals were exhilarating in their own ways.
While LC steamrolled host Wes-Del 87-66 without star center Adonis House for much of the first half, Daleville escaped a desperate Cowan side 47-44 after surviving a myriad of missed close-in shots by the Blackhawks in the final seconds.
LC (16-9) and Daleville (14-9) will meet for the sectional title Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Zack Jeffers had 23 points (five 3-pointers) and Kobe Watson 18 for LC, which scored 35 of its 43 first-half points with House on the bench.
The 6-foot-8 House picked up his second foul 3:04 into the game, went in again early in the second quarter and 55 seconds later was called for his third foul. He sat the entire second quarter Tuesday against Tri-Central with two fouls.
House’s teammates again covered for him, as the Lions raced to a 25-7 lead in the opening eight minutes and ended the quarter with an 11-0 run.
After Wes-Del (11-11) got to within 27-22 with just over four minutes to go in the half, the deep Lions regained their double-digit advantage and led 43-32 at the half. Jeffers had 16 points and four triples to that point.
LC outscored the Warriors 14-2 over the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second half, with all five starters contributing.
“We’re starting to play a lot more relaxed, and I think that’s a key to us moving forward,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “Our most important thing is having fun and playing with a light heart and not a heavy heart, and everyone brought it.”
House ended with eight points and six rebounds, Eric Troutman had nine points and four assists and Cedric Anderson finished with seven points, four rebounds and three assists. Sixth-man Devon Kelley had nine points and eight boards.
The Lions shot over 63% (33-of-52) and made seven of 14 3-point tries.
Daleville, though, had to battle through shooting issues — not to mention a determined Delaware County rival — to get by Cowan, which came in 5-15 but had won four in a row and five of six.
But a steal and bucket by Dylan Scott and a rebound by Robert Wilson after the Blackhawks couldn’t get six straight tries at the basket to fall saved the day for the Broncos.
The Broncos sprinted ahead 11-1 early in the first half, but many of their subsequent shots went off target and Cowan became very much in it.
Cowan went ahead for the first time, 21-20, with 19 seconds left in the half, and Daleville in the opening 16 minutes shot just 20% from the field (6-for-30) and 3-of-20 from 3-point range.
The teams traded the lead four more times, and with two minutes to go, Bronco guard Cam Leisure nailed a triple to knot it at 43.
After Daleville’s Meryck Adams missed a pair of free throws and Cowan rebounded, Scott stepped in front of an outlet pass at midcourt and went in toward the basket alone and banked it in. That put the Broncos up 45-44 with 52 seconds remaining.
A 3-point try by Cowan’s Cole Duncan hit the rim, then Hargrave, Bradley Terrell and Duncan combined to put it up five more times. None of those went in, and Wilson finally grabbed the ball with five seconds on the clock.
Leisure was fouled, and he made both his shots. An inbound pass by the Blackhawks went out of bounds, and the Broncos ran out the last 2.5 seconds.
“Honestly, I just wanted the game to end,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “I just told everybody it was going to be a dogfight. It’s (a) county (rival). Their record doesn’t show who they are, at all. Our shots didn’t fall like we wanted to. We were cold all night long, but I’m proud of them and we’re going through with it (Saturday).”
Daleville ended 15-of-55 (27.3%) and 7-for-30 from 3 range.
Adams had 12 points and six rebounds, Scott and Trevion Johnson 11 each and Leisure nine points and 10 boards.
