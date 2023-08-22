ANDERSON — Much as it did Tuesday evening, when Liberty Christian’s volleyball team needs a point, it makes a priority to find senior Ada Erny and get the ball in her general area.
That goes double for when a set or the match is on the line.
Trailing 24-23 in the third set against crosstown rival Anderson Prep, the Lions found Erny three straight times, and the result was largely the same as it had been all night long.
Erny put away three of her match-high 16 kills on the final three points of the match to lead the Lions to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 26-24) win over Anderson Prep at The Den.
It was the first win of the season for the Lions and the 15th straight for Liberty over the Jets.
LC coach Anna Ritz said having Erny as her prime finisher is one of her team’s biggest advantages.
“Ada is our senior leader. We look to her for everything,” Ritz said. “We talk about that in practice all the time. If we’re in a little rut, just get the ball to Ada and she’ll use it and make sure it’s a smart play.”
Over the closing points, Erny did not have closing out the match on her mind. She was just trying to keep the point alive for her team but put away the deciding points in the process.
“It was a high-pressure situation, so I just knew I needed to be smart with my place and keep the ball in the court and not do anything too serious,” Erny said. “I think it’s huge. It was definitely a close game, and we had to push through some struggles with some new players on the court. It’s definitely a confidence booster.”
Although they came up short in the final tally, the Jets showed plenty of resiliency throughout the match.
In the first set, APA (0-3) stormed back from a 17-14 deficit with five straight points on a service run from NyAsia Hopkins for a 19-17 lead. But a Hylah Albea ace tied the set at 20, and an Erny kill made it 22-20 before consecutive Lions hitting errors pulled the Jets even at 22-22. Two Jets errors later gave LC a set point, which Erny put away on a free ball at the net — her sixth kill of the opening set — for the 1-0 lead.
“We’ve still got a lot of new players, I was subbing in and out a lot. It’s just a matter of finding that connection,” Ritz said.
APA bounced back with a 5-1 advantage to open the second set, but a Lions’ comeback was capped by another Albea ace for an 8-6 lead and, following another Jets surge, an Anna Chappell service run — including a pair of aces — boosted the lead to 19-16 for LC. Brynne Wood served out the set with a pair of aces and a 2-0 lead.
In the third set, it was Liberty that jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but Makenzi Armstrong served a nine-point run complete with four aces to put APA in control at 15-10.
“When she gets down on herself — she had a couple errors — all I have to tell her is to calm down, and she’s right back in it,” APA coach Jacie Dickerson said of Armstrong. “She’s one of those, all I have to tell her is once and she’s got it.”
But again Liberty countered with an 11-1 run with Erny serving three straight points for a commanding 21-17 lead.
Back came the Jets with an Armstrong kill and a Kaylynn Orr ace to retake the lead at 24-23, setting the stage for Erny’s finish.
Chappell had five assists and six aces, and Nicki Warren led all players with 11 assists for Liberty Christian (1-2) while Victoria Cox had five kills to lead the Jets and Armstrong finished with four kills and seven aces.
The Jets will stay on the road with a trip to Knightstown on Thursday while the Lions will travel to the Marion Invitational on Saturday.
Anderson Prep dominated the third set of the junior varsity contest for a 25-17, 20-25, 15-10 win over Liberty Christian.