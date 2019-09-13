ANDERSON — Liberty Christian soccer coach DJ Callahan told his team in the postgame huddle it had the perfect exact performance he wanted to see to get the Lions back to .500.
Rightfully so, as the Lions dominated Wapahani with a 4-0 win Friday. Liberty Christian’s steady attack finished a goal away from a season high, while goalkeeper Tyler Houk and the rest of the backline secured the team’s first clean sheet of the season.
“This is a great group, and to see them respond when asked to rise up and improve is really encouraging,” Callahan said. “They did exactly what we asked of them, and they now see that it’s effective and gets the job done.”
The Lions have won two consecutive games for the first time all season, but it took some adjustments to get there.
After a 4-0 loss against Yorktown on Sept. 7, Callahan felt if the Lions (4-4) could complete more crisp passes, the offensive flow would improve and the goals would follow. That showed almost immediately against Wapahani (2-5-1).
Four minutes into the game, Josh Cabello slipped past the defense down the right wing and chipped the ball over Wapahani’s keeper. The ball took a bounce and fell to the feet of junior Cole Foreman, who tapped home the Lions’ first goal.
Foreman was part of the adjustments that led to Liberty Christian’s offensive outburst. He typically plays in the midfield, but Callahan decided to switch him to striker, where he’d played sparingly throughout the year.
“I really like it. I like just sprinting onto balls and finishing up the job,” Foreman said. “Before I could spread it out wide and just kind of do whatever, but now I’m the target man to finish up the job.”
Added Callahan, “He’s a good field general. He’s smart. He facilitates things, but we needed a scoring punch. This year, we’ve lacked that, and we put him up front to get that. Today proved that he can handle that.”
In his first full game up front, Foreman made his presence felt almost immediately. With Foreman trying to fit into a new position for a full 80 minutes, scoring within the first five set his mind at ease.
“It felt really good, and as soon as that went in I knew it was going to be a good game. I knew we were going to rain some goals on them after that,” Foreman said.
Cabello wasn’t content with one assist on his line, though. With under a minute left in the first half, Liberty Christian earned a corner kick. Beckham Chappell lined up the ball and delivered a corner into the box, where Cabello found some space and connected with a header. The Raiders’ keeper got both hands on the ball but spilled it into the net to double Liberty Christian’s lead.
Cabello came about a foot away from a second goal as a free kick in the closing seconds of the half barely sailed over the crossbar.
Both sides played a scoreless first 15 minutes of the second half before midfielder Nick Cho made his mark. With just over 24 minutes remaining, Cho found some space near the box, corralled a pass, flicked it up to himself and volleyed a rocket into the right side of the net from over 20 yards out to give the Lions a three-goal cushion.
Defender Spencer Stahl topped off a nearly flawless performance for the Lions. Wapahani was unable to clear a corner kick out of the box, creating a scramble for the ball before it fell to Stahl, who ripped a shot into the net for a 4-0 lead.
While the offense piled on goals, the defense was in top form and limited Wapahani’s scoring opportunities. The Raiders’ best chance passed by less than two minutes into the second half. Senior Sofani Buck dribbled through nearly two-thirds of the field, found an opening just outside the top of the box and drilled a shot. Houk leaped off his feet and got one hand on the ball, pushing it into the crossbar where it ricocheted back into his arms to clear the danger.
Throughout most of the night, the Lions’ backline was immediately clearing any ball that so much as approached the box, sending it back near the middle third time and time again.
“Playing things quickly, high energy, that’s what we want to do, and I felt really good about how that looked today,” Callahan said.
The Lions won’t have much time to celebrate their win, as they’ll travel to Sheridan at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in search of a third straight win.
