ANDERSON – Win or lose, the goal every game day is the same for the Class A Liberty Christian boys basketball team.
“Like I tell my guys, it’s all part of the process,” head coach Norm Anderson remarked after his Lions lost 62-46 Tuesday night inside the Lions Den. “I’ve been preaching this all year. We’re preparing for March, and this is a practice. It’s a bump in the road, and we’ll eventually get to where we want to be.”
At home against 3A Guerin Catholic (10-6), the Lions (9-7) appeared ahead of schedule, battling through five ties until the visiting Golden Eagles pulled away with a 33-point second half.
Both teams sat deadlocked four times in the first half and once more at 33-all midway through the third quarter, but turnovers and missed shot opportunities slowed the up-tempo Lions.
The Lions committed nine second-half turnovers compared to Guerin’s three, which opened the door, as both programs had a role reversal in the final 16 minutes.
Through the first half, Liberty Christian shot a blistering 72% from the field (13-of-18), while the Golden Eagles converted 11-of-30 at 36%.
In the second half, the Golden Eagles swung the momentum by shooting 9-of-18 to finish the game at 41%. The Lions, who were aiming for a fifth straight win, faded just enough at 4-of-13 shooting in the second half from the field and were held without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like defense has kind of been our key the past six, seven games. We have a great average right now. We’re only giving up 47 a game, and we were close to it tonight,” Guerin Catholic head coach Bobby Allen said. “They did a great job of disrupting what we were trying to do defensively. They hit some big-time shots, and we told our guys to stay sound and stop going for fakes, and we were able to limit their opportunities after that.”
LC senior Cedric Anderson had the hot hand early on, scoring 13 of his team-high 16 points in the first half, and pulled down five rebounds. Eric Troutman had 10 points and four assists by game’s end. Kobe Watson finished with nine points, and Ethan Troutman posted seven points.
The difference was points off the bench (12 from Guerin) and second-chance points where the Golden Eagles won the battle, 18-8.
“When it came down to it, we were right there, and in the end, they made some shots that we didn’t. That was the difference,” Coach Anderson said. “I thought our guys played well. I thought the effort was there. I thought there was attention to detail, and they went out and carried out the game plan, but Guerin just made shots that we didn’t in the end.”
Despite struggling to rediscover its rhythm in the fourth quarter, Liberty Christian cut the deficit, 46-44, with 6:03 remaining behind a 5-0 run.
Similar to their 12-2 run in the first quarter that gave them an 18-13 advantage, the Lions proved aggressive even when trailing, but Guerin Catholic was efficient.
The Golden Eagles converted 16 of 17 foul shots, including 10-for-10 in the fourth quarter to establish a double-digit lead.
A 10-0 run by Guerin in the fourth padded their margin, 56-44. The Golden Eagles capped the night with a 6-0 run to win their third in their last five games.
“I’m proud of our guys. We dug in. We’ve been in a lot of situations this year where we haven’t stepped up and finished possessions, and we did that tonight,” Allen said. “We’ve lost a couple of games these past two weeks because we’ve been outworked in the paint. That’s not something our team is really built on, so we’ve been fighting and we’ve been scratching, clawing and everything we can to make plays inside.”
The Golden Eagles were led by Robert Sorensen’s game-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He had a team-best seven rebounds and four assists. Kamea Chandler had 14 points (10-for-10 from the foul line), and both Lucas Parker and Ty Sanders contributed eight points apiece.
Jack Cherry provided the Golden Eagles with nine points and five assists.
“The effort was great, in the fourth quarter especially, but Liberty Christian is a great team, and we had to have that to pull away like we did,” Allen said.
Liberty Christian made 17 of 31 shots from the field for the game, and it capitalized on 9 of 14 free-throw chances, but Guerin Catholic’s 14 defensive rebounds held them near the Golden Eagles’ defensive average of 44.5 points allowed per game.
“Guerin is a solid team. We knew that coming in, and we came into it thinking we could compete. For the most part, I thought my guys did that,” Coach Anderson said.
Liberty Christian is 4-2 against fellow Class A competition this season and 5-5 versus teams classified 2A or larger. The Lions will face another in-season test Saturday when they travel to 4A Westfield.