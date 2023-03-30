MUNCIE — On Thursday, Liberty Christian traveled to face Cowan for its second game of the season. After a big first inning for the Blackhawks, the Lions could not catch up and were defeated 15-5.
The Lions (0-2) started the game going down in order. Cowan’s first at-bat was much different. With multiple hits and Lion errors, the Blackhawks (1-1) were able to score 11 runs and get through the whole lineup.
“We’re really young, and we have seven freshmen who mostly played today,” Lions coach Tab Greenlee said. “We’re teaching them that even if we make errors or mistakes, we just got to keep fighting. We might get run-ruled, but they’re going to know that we took it to them when we had to.”
Even with the rough inning, the Lions did not give up. They improved on multiple things like defense. Things like better throws and reaction times led to Cowan only gaining four more runs in the contest.
“For them to keep fighting and just keep trying, that was so important for them,” Greenlee said. “Just keep playing the game. That’s what I told them because that is any sport.”
The Lions scored their first run on a double by freshman Carter Wicker. But the fifth inning was when the team found its stride. Senior Dominick Thurman started the scoring with a two-run single. He was followed by freshman Riddick Allison with a two-run double.
“I’m just trying to advance them,” Thurman said. “We have a younger team, so it’s nice for them to see what two-strike hitting looks like and just kind of keep pushing, no matter what the score is.”
The Lions had six hits. All of them were by different players, which is one thing Greenlee liked to see.
“We’ve been preaching early on that we just need to swing the bat,” he said. “I don’t care if you strike out. I don’t care. But if they watch the third strike, they are going to run. They’re going to run because we had three or four looking (Thursday). … I don’t care. Swing the bat. Good things happen, and that’s what happened. Some of those were two strikes swinging and just making some good hits.”
Lions starting pitcher senior Aaron Woodyard went four innings. In that time, he gave up 14 hits and 14 runs. He also struck out two Blackhawks. Even with the multi-hit first inning, he did not give up.
“There were errors all around the field,” Woodyard said. “And Coach Barnes together just told us it’s unacceptable. Honestly, I was pretty angry after that. And after that ended, I was like I got to fight for my team and be a senior leader. We just needed to put the bat on the ball, and if I go out there and pitch strikes, anything can happen.”
The Lions will now prepare for their third game against Winchester (0-0). The first pitch of the home game is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. To Greenlee, it’s what they need to focus on.
“The No. 1 thing I say, and I just told them, is to stay hungry,” he said. “And when the wins come, stay humble. That’s our theme. Hungry and humble. I’m a Buffalo Bills fan, OK. That is from (Bills head coach) Sean McDermott. That’s all he ever says, and I’m a believer of that.”