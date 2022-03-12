FRANKFORT — Perhaps the most vital number from Liberty Christian’s 70-56 regional semifinal win over Blue River Valley was not the 18 points, 13 rebounds or six assists from 6-foot-8 senior center Adonis House.
It may have been 5:55, which was the time remaining in the game when House picked up his first foul.
“It felt great to play without any fouls. I could play the way I want to,” he said. “And, if I wanted to, I could jump because I had fouls to give.”
Free from foul trouble — which plagued him earlier in the tournament — House led a dominant second-half team rebounding effort as the Lions improved to 18-9 on the season and 7-0 all-time in regional semifinal games.
“He’s learning that he can’t start swatting at things. He’s got to wall-up,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “That’s every team’s game plan. They want to meet him at the 3-point line, keep him outside the arc, then draw fouls on him. Over the season, he’s gotten used to it and gotten better at it.”
The Lions will face Lafayette Central Catholic (18-9) after the Knights defeated Southwood 75-56 in the first semifinal. The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. with a trip to next Saturday’s semistate at either Lafayette Jefferson or Elkhart on the line.
“I think no matter who we play on any given night, if we come out and play how we’re supposed to play, we’re going to win,” House said. “I think they’re a good team, but we can win if we come out and play the right way.”
Liberty never trailed after scoring the first six points and led by as many as 13 twice, the last coming at 25-12 on a Zack Jeffers 3-point basket, before settling for a 30-21 halftime edge.
Early, Liberty took advantage of a mismatch as junior point guard Eric Troutman repeatedly drove past his defender and got to the rim scoring nine of his 13 points in the first half.
“Eric can do a good job of getting to the rim, especially if they aren’t doing a good job of helping on defense,” Chappell said. “I think the first time he got in there, he got blocked. He needs to be a little more patient when he gets into the paint. But I thought he did a great job with that.”
Early in the second half, the Vikings closed the gap to 32-26 on a 3-point basket by Connor Swoveland.
But, thanks largely to House, that was the closest Blue River Valley got.
House answered Swoveland’s make with a basket in the paint and — two possessions later — stole a loose ball which led to a Cedric Anderson layup. After a third straight Liberty defensive stop, Ethan Troutman scored on a drive for a 38-26 lead, and the lead stayed in double digits the rest of the way.
In addition to House and Eric Troutman, Lions in double figures included Anderson with 14 points and Ethan Troutman’s 11 points. Anderson also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists, and Kobe Watson added five boards.
Wyatt Thornburgh led the Vikings with 22 points and six rebounds while Swoveland added a dozen.
After holding a slim 16-13 rebounding edge at halftime, the Lions dominated the glass in the second half to the tune of a 17-6 advantage and 33-19 overall.
“Rebounds win the game, defense wins the game, without rebounds you can’t win,” House said. “Coming in and rebounding hard and getting second-chance points, that’s a big deal and that’s what helped us win the game.”
