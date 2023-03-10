ANDERSON — Knowing the opponent and having all the scouting information at hand is important. There’s no way around that.
But as his basketball team prepares for second-ranked Fountain Central (22-4) in Saturday’s Class 1A regional championship game at Frankfort, Liberty Christian coach Norm Anderson said what the Mustangs do is not particularly germane to the chances for the Lions.
It really comes down to the Lions themselves.
“We watched some film. We’ve done our homework. We’ve done our research, but ultimately it’s what I’ve preaching all year. I think it’s more about us,” Anderson said. “If we can get out there and execute, play the way we know how to play and play the game the right way, everything will take care of itself.”
Liberty Christian (15-9) will battle Fountain Central at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at legendary Everett Case Jr. Arena for the right to move on to the semistate round, which will be played the following week at sites to be determined by a draw held by the IHSAA on Sunday afternoon.
For the Lions to have the opportunity to watch the ping-pong balls again Sunday, they don’t need to worry about Fountain Central’s defense holding opponents to 41 points per game, their senior guard Will Harmon and his 16.8 points per game or 6-foot-10 Mason Larkin, who scores 12.6 points and averages nearly 7 rebounds per game.
Liberty Christian simply needs to execute.
A big part of that execution during last week’s sectional championship was possessing the basketball. After averaging nearly 15 turnovers during the regular season, the Lions committed just 11 miscues total in their sectional wins over Cowan and Daleville, with three of the turnovers against the Broncos coming in the waning moments after the outcome had been decided.
The key to the turnaround has been the approach the players have taken. Senior guard Ethan Troutman said they now value every possession.
“That’s the main goal is to take care of the ball. That’s how we get into our offense,” he said. “Really every time we catch the ball, we square up to the rim and are strong with the ball. That’s what I feel has reduced the turnovers. Everyone is being strong with the ball.”
Troutman, at 10.7 points per game and one of four Lions averaging double-figures, said there is excitement over a second straight sectional championship. The preparation week feels different, however. This year’s Lions are not just happy to be there.
They are on a mission to erase the bitter taste of a 20-point loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in last year’s regional title game in the same building.
“We definitely have more work to do,” Troutman said. “It really did motivate us. We know how good we are, but you definitely learn from your mistakes and your losses. We’re ready to play.”
“It’s the expectation,” Anderson said. “Not only are we supposed to be here, we want to get it done. We’re not happy being here, and that feeling from last year stings, and it still hurts, and we don’t want to feel that way again.”
Yes, Anderson and the Lions will review film and look for the offensive and defensive tendencies in Fountain Central. But it does not matter what they see on that video. Chances are they’ve already encountered what the Mustangs do in one game or another this season.
Liberty opponents this season amassed a 277-262 record overall on a schedule loaded with talented teams.
Some were wins, but even the nine losses helped Anderson’s group prepare for what it hopes will be four more opponents.
“We played all different styles of teams, from the Noblesvilles to the Bethesdas to the Westfields to Anderson to Frankton and so on and so on, the Shortridges,” Anderson said. “Our strength of schedule and the type of schedule we play, we’ve thrown everything out there. So anything they see in the tournament is nothing new. They’ll be prepared for it.
“The focus is on us and what we do. If we can do it and do it the right way, we can take care of business, and we’ll be fine.”