Liberty Christian Lions (4-5) visited Shenandoah High School on Friday night in their last game before the new year. The Lions put on an offensive exhibit and defeated the Raiders 68-25.
The contest started as a defensive battle. But the Lions started to penetrate the Raider’s defense with multiple drives to the basket. They jumped out to an 8-0 lead with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Liberty Christian head coach Norman Anderson has worked on his team’s aggressiveness throughout the season.
“We have the speed, and we have the strength,” he said. “I have been really preaching this week about wanting to push guys and to play hard.”
The Raiders started to return the favor as they cut the lead in half in back-to-back possessions.
But with free throw shooting and turnovers, the Lions did not allow Shenandoah (3-5) to get closer than four for the remainder of the quarter.
The remainder of the first half was similar. The Lions were able to jump Raider passes and continued to use that aggressive play style to convert on offense. By the end of the first half, they had built a double-digit lead of 26-14.
Shenandoah struggled to match the intensity from the visitors throughout the game, but the first half was where it hurt the most. Raiders head coach Rick Ellsworth credited the visitors on their play.
“The good thing is that we probably won’t play Liberty again this year,” he said. “That’s a really good team. I mean, that’s a team that could possibly go far in the tournament this year.”
After halftime, the Lions started where they left off. Senior Ethan Troutman had five straight points to open a 7-0 run. He would hit another three a few minutes later to give his team a 34-point lead.
“My main focus was to play defense today,” he said. “I just chalked up the first shot and then kept shooting.”
For the Raiders, mistakes would plague them in the second half. Poor defense would allow their opponents to move the ball and find the open man. Coach Ellsworth wants to see his team work its pace.
“Don’t get sped up,” he said. “You know, it’s hard to simulate in practice, that type of speed, that kind of athleticism, until you see it firsthand right in front of you.”
The Lions would coast throughout the fourth quarter. They showed their ability to move the ball around as they worked to burn the remaining clock.
Leaders for the Raiders were senior Cedric Anderson with 20-points and Troutman with 15.
For the Lions, junior Haygen Tominson led the way with eight-points.
In the junior varsity game, the Raiders took the victory with a score of 60-28.