GASTON -- Five years between sectional championships for a Liberty Christian program that had been accustomed to postseason success was, said coach Jason Chappell, "too long."
This week, the Lions showed utmost urgency to end that drought, and Saturday night, they put that to rest in as easy as fashion as one team could with an 85-50 demolition of Daleville in the Class 1A Sectional 55 title game at Wes-Del.
"We've been working all season for this," said senior guard Zack Jeffers, who had 13 points and four assists. "We've been working out since last March, when we got upset (by Cowan in the final), and it's just great."
The biggest Lion is 6-foot-8 senior Adonis House, and he lived up to his size with 25 points and 19 rebounds in lifting LC (17-9) to its first sectional title since 2017, when it won the last of six in a row.
"It feels great to play a whole game this week," said House, whose minutes in the Lions' first two sectional games were limited by foul trouble. "They called baby fouls on me, so I couldn't jump like I could (tonight). But it felt great to play."
This game was tipped for a lot of points because Daleville (14-10) also likes to play up-tempo, but the Lions' depth trumped what the Broncos brought, which was just its starting five for 3 1/2 quarters.
Not only did LC have more manpower, but it was more rested. Daleville just got by Cowan 48-45 in Friday's second game, while LC rolled over Wes-Del 87-66.
Daleville did try to stay with the Lions and was within 30-25 with just over three minutes to go in the first half, but an 11-2 LC run to close the half set the stage for the Lions to close the door on the Broncos.
House played a large part of the first-half attack, unlike the previous two games -- with 15 points, nine boards and a blocked shot.
"They didn't really have an answer for him." Chappell said. "We were able to get the ball inside, which we wanted to do."
LC continued its assault out of the second-half gate, beginning with back-to-back hoops by House and then a a rebound bucket by Devon Kelley that gave the Lions their biggest lead at that point, 49-29.
The Lions did not let up as long as their starters were in there, which was about half of the final period. They outscored the Broncos 28-15, and ended up topping 80 for the third time in this sectional and the seventh in 13 games.
"I think (Daleville's) legs were a little bit burnt from (Friday) night's game, but mentally, I feel like we were prepared," Chappell said.
For the second straight night, LC hit on 63% of its shots, this time 37-of-59. That percentage was aided greatly by baskets underneath (House was 11-of-16). The Lions were 4-for-8 from 3-point range (two each by Jeffers and Ethan Troutman).
Cedric Anderson chipped in with 14 points, Eric Troutman had 11 along with four assists and Troutman's junior twin brother, Ethan, finished with eight points.
"It feels great for our team to feel the success," House said. "We worked hard all season, and after two years of losing (in the sectional) it feels great and hopefully we can continue to win."
Daleville was looking for its first sectional title since back-to-back crowns in 2008 and 2009, and under first-year coach Ashley Fouch had its first winning season in four years.
But that came to an end, as the Broncos were neither able to overcome tired bodies, sub-par shooting nor a superior Lion squad.
The Broncos had to rely on the outside again, but that didn't work, as they were 8-for-25 from 3 range and 16-of-49 overall (32.7%).
Senior Trevion Johnson, Daleville's tallest player at 6-2, had 17 points and five rebounds, and was 7-for-20 against LC defenders who keyed on him.
Junior Dylan Scott added nine points (all 3-pointers), and senior Cam Leisure scored eight first-half points and added six rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Meryck Adams also had eight points.
The Lions meet Blue River Valley (15-10) on March 12 in the second game of the opening round of the Frankfort regional at Case Arena, where LC played its previous regionals and won them from 2014-16.
"It's a second home to us, and I love coaching and playing in that gym," Chappell said. "We played a game there last year because I wanted them to see what it was like, but unfortunately we didn't get (to the regional). But hopefully they can go back to that time."
