ANDERSON – The Class 1A Liberty Christian Lions don’t care who’s on the court opposing them. No matter the classification, the opposition’s record or its basketball history, the Lions are all about themselves.
In a good way.
“I tell my guys all the time. We have to put together 32 minutes every night. We don’t have to be the better team, but we have to be the better team that night for 32 minutes. That’s it,” LC head coach Norman Anderson said.
On Monday night inside The Den to open the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament, the Lions lived up to Coach Anderson’s philosophy and ran away with a lopsided 88-50 victory over 2A Alexandria.
The Lions (6-4) advance to the tournament’s semifinal round Wednesday, a position the program has reached for a ninth time in school history. In 2021, Liberty Christian earned a spot in the finals for a third time, finishing runner-up, like in 2016.
However, the modern-day Lions are thinking of 2015, the last time one of the county’s smallest schools hoisted the team championship trophy.
“I’ve been preaching to them all week, we overlook nobody. We all have to step on the floor the same way. We all lace our shoes the same way. Any given night, anybody can get beat,” Anderson said. “We’re taking it one play at a time, one quarter at a time, one game at a time and we took care of business. That’s over with. We’re looking forward to Wednesday night.”
Monday night’s contest was over before the end of the first quarter. A 7-0 run by Liberty Christian led to a 25-7 lead and two 24-point margins before halftime.
Alexandria (5-5) amassed 11 turnovers in the first quarter and 14 in the half, which the Lions capitalized on repeatedly. Overall, the Tigers surpassed 20 turnovers in the game.
“That’s how we’ve been practicing. That’s how we’ve been wanting to play,” Anderson said. “We want to feed off of that. If we create turnovers, those are opportunities for easy buckets. Gives us opportunities for free shots, open shots. If we can turn guys over, we can speed the pace up. We can get those easy baskets.”
LC’s up-tempo style provided both senior Eric and Ethen Troutman to flourish in transition, along with senior Cedric Anderson, who posted a game-high 22 points with three steals and five rebounds.
Eric Troutman finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Ethen had 18 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Kobe Watson, a senior, gave LC four double-digit scorers with 11 points and six rebounds. He also blocked two shots.
“It was going to be a tough task anyway, and then the start that we got off to was bad. It just gave them, not that they needed confidence, some more. They hit some shots, and then they just continued to hit shots,” Alexandria head coach Marty Carroll said.
The Lions’ lead grew to 27 points in the fourth quarter, while Cedric Anderson shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field. He logged eight points in the first half before pouring in 14 more in the final two frames.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time with him on that fundamental piece and working on him just actually slowing down. Sometimes, he gets to where he wants to go, wants to do, but how do we get you to that point? The last two games, he’s been playing phenomenal,” Anderson said.
The offensive output was widespread for the Lions with Devon Kelley adding seven points, Jerramie Johnson chipping in four, Taeshaun Menifield scoring five, Elijah Dixon finishing with three and both Jayden Wooten and Marquis Kelley posting two apiece.
“Their basketball skill level vs. our basketball skill level (is) not the same,” Carroll said. “I thought everybody played hard, but they play each other in practice every day, and I’m sure our practices aren’t as competitive as theirs. Not as fast. We can’t replicate that, and we don’t play against that all the time, either.”
Alexandria, a tournament champion in 2020, was attempting to reach its eighth semifinal round, and the Tigers cut the deficit to under 20 points several times in the third quarter.
The Lions found a way to respond every time in front of their home crowd.
“It was great. We never really get to host, so having that first round for us was awesome to be at home,” Anderson said.
Alexandria was led in scoring by junior Carson Cuneo with 15 points, followed by 10 points from freshman Brady Gast and eight by junior Gabe McGuire. Carson Hall, a sophomore, had seven. James Ward added four. Braxton Pratt, Owen Harpe and Mason Zent each had two points.