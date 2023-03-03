SHARPSVILLE — The Liberty Christian boys basketball team advanced to the IHSAA Sectional 55 championship game with a 67-48 win Friday night over Cowan.
Under first-year head coach Norman Anderson, the Lions seek to defend their title and earn the program’s eighth sectional championship. His motto “We before Me” showed on the floor as the Lions pulled away from the Blackhawks.
For the second straight season, Daleville will be the opponent. The Broncos rallied past host Tri-Central 74-70 in the second semifinal.
Liberty Christian won last year’s championship game 85-50.
Cedric Anderson was determined to attack the basket Friday and hit consecutive shots in the paint to give the Lions a 16-12 lead after the first quarter. Ethan Troutman caught fire early on and made three shots from deep in the first half. In the final minute of the first half, Cowan guard Mason Kidd hit a corner three to cut the deficit to 30-24.
“Cedric has been tremendous and in the first half, he was kind of rushing it a bit,” Coach Anderson said. “It is his senior season, and he just really wants to attack this thing. I told him at halftime that he had to slow down, and when he did in fact slow down in that second half, he got whatever he wanted.”
Liberty Christian opened the second half on an 11-0 scoring run as Troutman made a corner 3-pointer. Then Jerramie Johnson matched a three of his own from the opposite corner to give the Lions a double-digit lead.
After a timeout from Cowan, Troutman secured a rebound and dashed coast-to-coast to finish with the left-handed layup. The senior finished the game with 18 points and six rebounds.
“He came out and I told Ethan that shooters shoot, play free and don’t think about it,” Coach Anderson said. “Whether you make them or miss them, shoot the ball if it’s there.”
After the surge from the Lions, Kidd retaliated by nailing an open 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 43-30 for the Blackhawks.
Anderson opened the fourth quarter by bullying his way into the post and banking in a jumpshot. The senior dominated the paint with four strong finishes near the rim and led the Lions with 19 points in the victory.
“The last couple of tournaments around this time, people would try and take advantage of me not being able to shoot outside of the paint,” Cedric Anderson said. “With the help of my coaches, I tried to implement that so that more teammates can get open, too.”
Coach Anderson implemented a leadership role for his seniors to display on and off the court. He said the team is only going to go as far as the seniors go, so the players have to make sure they bring it everyday.
Coach Anderson told the players Friday’s win is only 1/6th of the way toward the ultimate goal on the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“This group is special,” Coach Anderson said. “They have been through a lot just growing together. They know this is the last ride for them, this is the last opportunity and the last chance you get. Never leave any regret. Never leave any doubt. Leave everything out on the floor.”