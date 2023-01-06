LAPEL – A halftime conversation about effort.
A 10-point run in the third quarter.
A dominating presence from Kobe Watson in the fourth quarter.
Those were among the things that propelled Liberty Christian to a 49-41 victory over Frankton Friday night in the third-place game of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament.
Liberty, which was competitive throughout in a loss to Anderson in Wednesday’s semifinal round, didn’t bring the same energy Friday night against Frankton. That helped the Eagles stay in this game, despite another night of sub-par shooting and too many turnovers.
“It was tough,” Lions coach Norman Anderson said of coming back to play after an emotional loss 24 hours earlier. “I told the guys, at the end of the day, you come out and you get another opportunity to play basketball in the county tourney and to play against a county rival. The energy was not the same, and at halftime we had to have a serious conversation with the kids and let them know, ‘You step it up and pick it up, or you just don’t play. It’s just that simple.’”
Ultimately, Frankton wasted too many possessions with 18 turnovers.
“Our turnovers killed us in the end,” Eagles coach Brent Brobston said. “You’re not going to recover from that.”
Liberty Christian led for almost the entire first half but never by more than four points, and the Lions led just 16-15 at halftime. And then Frankton opened the third strong, with Nate Moore and Tyler Bates hitting early 3s to help the Eagles build a five-point lead, 25-20.
Then came the Lions’ run. Watson and Devon Kelly made baskets, and then the same two players converted three-point plays, with Kelly’s free throw finishing a 10-point run to turn Frankton’s 25-20 lead into Liberty’s 30-25 lead.
Frankton had just enough to keep it close, while at the same time making just enough mistakes to allow Liberty to stay in front. Watson hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring, and after an Eagle turnover, Jayden Wooten scored for Liberty to make it 36-29.
The Eagles closed it to 36-32 on a Brady Carmack layin off a Liberty turnover, but that was followed by another Watson basket and another Frankton turnover.
It was that kind of night, Liberty having just enough and Frankton having just not quite enough.
“I thought we played real hard tonight. I was just really proud of the team,” Brobston said. “We were just right there, right there. And obviously Liberty Christian is a very talented team. I’d say they’re as talented as anybody we’ve played all season.”
Liberty’s 10-point run in the third quarter, and much of the second half, was played with three bench players on the floor, with Jerramie Johnson, Taeshaun Menifield and Wooten getting extra playing time.
“Taeshaun Menifield, he came in and stepped up big time,” Anderson said. “He’s a perfect example of the kind of kid that you enjoy having on this team. He sat there, he waited his turn, he came in and he made the best of his opportunity. So, yeah, other guys stepped up tonight.”
Watson finished with a game-high 18 points after scoring just two points in the first half. Kelly added nine points for the Lions.
“He played big,” Anderson said of Watson. “He played big, he played strong and that’s the Kobe that we need. I told him, ‘You can’t come out playing timid. You gotta play strong, and you gotta play big.’”
Frankton was led by Bates’ 16 points. He made four 3-pointers, including three straight in the first half. Moore added 11.