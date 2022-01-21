ANDERSON — For much of the first half Friday night — and especially the second quarter — Liberty Christian coach Jason Chappell saw a team capable of being a champion.
But Chappell is still waiting to see that level of play carry through for 32 minutes. The result on this night was a 65-64 loss to Winchester.
“The first half, second quarter, we did a good job of executing,” Chappell said. “The third and fourth, we just kind of went back to some old ways, one-pass shots, and shooting too quick. And when you shoot too quick you miss those bunnies, and that’s something we continue to work on.”
Despite the inconsistencies in the second half, the Lions (8-5) had their chances late. Trailing by one in the final minute, Liberty Christian missed two 3-pointers on one possession. And then when Winchester missed the front end of a one-and-one at the other end with 12 seconds left, the Lions had another chance. But a perimeter shot bounced off the rim, and a last-second putback wouldn’t go in either.
The first quarter was back and forth, with six lead changes in the first five minutes. Winchester led 15-12 at the first break, but the Lions tore it up in the second. In one stretch, they made 3-pointers on four straight possessions – first from Ethan Troutman, then from Zack Jeffers, then again from Troutman and finally one from Xavier White.
Those bombs helped Liberty Christian outscore Winchester 25-12 in the quarter for a 37-27 halftime lead. The defense also shined, pressuring the Falcons and forcing turnovers on three straight possessions in the midst of those 3-pointers.
“It was kind of electric,” Chappell said of the second quarter. “We were sharing the ball, it was very team-oriented and that’s what it feels like to be on a championship team. So they got to feel a little bit of what it feels like. This team could be a championship team, but they could also go home early in the sectional.”
In the third quarter, Winchester slowly chipped away. The Falcons finally tied the game at 43-43 late in the third. The Lions then had a mini-surge, with Kobe Watson scoring to make it 45-43, and one possession later Jeffers rolled in another on a reverse layup to finish a fast break. It was 47-43, and the momentum was seemingly shifting, but Winchester hit a 3-pointer to close the quarter and send the game to the fourth with Liberty Christian leading 49-48.
The final eight minutes were close throughout, with four points the largest margin and five lead changes. Cedric Anderson took a charge for a key Winchester turnover, Jeffers made two free throws to tie the game and White made a 3-pointer to match Winchester’s Jamison Beshears on the previous possession.
But Beshears hit another 3 in the final two minutes to make it 62-61, and he was fouled at the other end grabbing a rebound off a Lion miss. He made two free throws for a 63-62 Falcon lead. Adonis House scored on a layin when White found him underneath, but those were Liberty Christian’s last points of the game, and 64-63 was the home team’s last lead. Adam Moore scored in the final minute to make it 65-64 to set the stage for Liberty Christian’s final shots that fell short.
“They played hard, and that was a good team for us to play,” Chappell said. “We had some bench guys step up and make big plays tonight, but all in all, the second half is kind of what cost us the game.”
Jeffers led three Lions in double figures. He made three 3-pointers on his way to 16 points. House added 14 and Anderson 10.
Eric Troutman, who hasn’t played this season, has been cleared to play, and Chappell said he would likely be in uniform next Tuesday when the Lions play at Guerin Catholic.
