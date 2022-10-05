ANDERSON — Liberty Christian’s boys soccer team advanced to the Sectional 39 championship game with a 2-1 victory over Anderson Prep on Wednesday at Denny Field.
In the 24th minute, LC junior Alister Draper drilled a strike from the top of the box to score the first goal of the match. Both goals scored by Draper this season came in separate rivalry games against Anderson Prep.
“Alister has come a long way from the start of the season. He was a shy guy, but now he is starting to blossom into our future talent for next year,” Lions coach Adam Alt said.
Less than three minutes later, freshman Luke Woodyard snuck through a pair of Jets defenders and let a chip-shot float past the APA goalie to extend the Lions lead to 2-0.
“We wanted to come out strong and put them away before they thought they had a chance,” Draper said.
The Jets missed the first opportunity to cut into the deficit early in the second half as Kayden Mondragon broke free inside the box, but his shot attempt missed wide left.
“Today was a well-fought game. Soccer is defined by the tiniest moments,” Mondragon said.
Early in the second half, Mondragon connected with a direct kick from 20 yards out to put the Jets on the board.
“I said before the game that I will take every shot I can today and take every opportunity because you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” Mondragon said.
Mondragon went deep in his bag to put on a display of dribbling moves and made the defender whiff on a tackle, but his next shot attempt to tie the game sailed over the net.
LC senior defender Shameel Clervrain secured three steals in Wednesday’s victory and Alt detailed why he allows her to co-pilot the Lions (5-11) on the pitch.
“She’s a point guard in basketball, so she sees the field very well. She picks us up when we need it and holds us accountable for our actions,” Alt said.
With 20 minutes left in regulation, an offsides penalty negated a third goal scored by LC. The Lions’ leading scorer, Dominick Thurman, missed another opportunity to extend the lead as his shot on goal ricocheted off the crossbar.
The message delivered by Alt to his team was to calm its nerves and lay it all out on the field. He acknowledged the most notable improvement the team made from the start of the season is buying into each other and discovering the correct roles for the players.
“This is a rivalry game, so to come out of here with a 2-1 win, I’ll count my blessings,” Alt said.
The Lions will battle Muncie Burris (12-5-1) for the sectional title at Denny Field on Friday at 7 p.m.