ANDERSON -- A hot and humid 80-degree day made for great softball weather Saturday at Liberty Christian.
The Class 1A team was looking to get its season back on track with an important doubleheader against Southern Wells. The Raiders have had a tough season, but are a tough matchup for anyone with their defense.
Liberty Christian similarly has had a tough season but has a few games down the stretch that can help it build momentum for the postseason.
Both teams came away with something positive, with a two-game split. The Lions took the opener 14-4 before the Raiders answered with a 6-3 win in Game 2.
The first inning decided Game 1. The Lions rode a slurry of hits to a massive 9-1 lead. Senior star Rileigh Graham started the game off right by hitting a double, and the team didn’t look back.
Graham also was a huge presence for the Lions on the mound by pitching five innings and only surrendering five hits. Junior outfielder Shameel Clervrain was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.
The Raiders struggled to hit the ball in the opener and only managed to score off of a couple of errors. Senior Grace Michael was the only player with multiple hits for the visitors and also had a pair of RBI.
The game ended as two more Lions crossed the plate in the bottom of the fifth to reach the 10-run rule.
To quote a Lions fan after Game 2, ”She had a game that would make some major leaguers jealous.”
The “She” the fan referred to was Raiders pitcher Riley Tappy, whose effort earned a win. She started hot by retiring the side on only 16 pitches, including setting down three of the first four batters.
The Lions continued to struggle against Tappy all game. Lions senior pitcher Maddie Mercer also started the game well with a 1-2-3 inning on only seven pitches.
The game went back and forth the entire time, until Southern Wells knocked in two runs in the sixth. Liberty Christian got a run back, but the nail in the coffin was two runs in the top of the seventh.
Tappy played one of the best games of her young career. She not only pitched a great game, but also went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double.
The Raiders also had Grace Michael who went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI. The team combined for four extra-base hits and committed just one error in the field.
A lot of the Lions struggled to get a hit off of Tappy, but Mercer scored two runs herself, all off of walks. The team amassed five hits and had chances to get back in the game multiple times, leaving eight runners stranded in scoring position.
The pitching duel was electric. Both players brought their "A" game. Mercer threw 84 pitches with 59 strikes. Tappy threw 97 pitches with 61 strikes.
The two managed to keep the game close at 2-2 through five innings. After all, however, Tappy struck out 11 batters and retired 12 of final 14 hitters she faced.
Liberty Christian (6-11) will host Park Tudor on Monday at 5:30 p.m.