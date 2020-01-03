KNIGHTSTOWN — Liberty Christian saw a 16-point first-half lead vanish as Wes-Del completed a gutsy comeback Friday night at Hoosier Gym.
Liberty Christian (2-11) held Wes-Del (2-12) to 28 combined points in the first three quarters before the Warriors erupted for 22 points in the final frame to complete a 50-45 comeback win over the Lions. The Warriors outscored the Lions 22-8 in the fourth on their way to their season-high in scoring.
After getting down big early, Wes-Del overcame 16 first-half turnovers as Madisson Geeslin scored 20 points to lead the comeback.
“We tend to — when the pressure gets a little tighter — we don’t know how to win,” Liberty Christian coach Todd Hill said. “That’s really what it comes down to. We don’t have the mental fortitude.
“(Geeslin), we talked about her at halftime, she’s the one girl. We just have to stop her. She has the mental fortitude. She understands. She has the basketball IQ. Right now, we don’t have the basketball IQ to win these kind of games. I know it sounds harsh, but it’s the reality.”
Close losses have become a theme for the Lions lately. Liberty Christian has lost four games by eight points or fewer, with its last three covering that margin. Elena Tufts checked in with four fouls in the fourth quarter, and it looked like she’d made a play to help the Lions weather a late storm. Tufts corralled an offensive rebound and scored a layup through contact before missing her free throw, giving Liberty Christian a six-point lead with 2:56 remaining.
Geeslin took over with a personal 8-0 run to give the Warriors their first lead since it was 3-2 in the opening minutes. Geeslin gave the Warriors the lead with a driving layup with about a minute to go.
The Lions had their chances to tie the game but came up short. Mady Rees missed a pair of free throws, which set the Warriors up to escape with their second win, while Liberty Christian dropped its seventh straight game.
Liberty Christian’s defense forced 10 Wes-Del turnovers in the first quarter as the Lions built a comfortable early lead against a Warriors squad that averaged 28 points entering Friday’s matchup.
“I think they came out ready to play,” Hill said. “We prepared for this game. We knew they’d be aggressive. I thought we used their aggression against them. It worked out in our favor. We missed a lot of easy shots. I thought we should’ve had 40 at the half and not (26). I thought the energy was good.”
Offensively, the Lions tried to work the ball into the post to senior center Tufts, but she picked up her fourth foul with around six minutes to go in the third quarter, and the Lions’ offense struggled without her on the court. With Tufts in foul trouble, the Lions had to find other sources of offense. Rees and Maddy Harmon answered that call. Harmon led the Lions with 14 points, and Rees added 13.
Wes-Del’s defense began to force some turnovers to chip away at what was once a 16-point lead in the second quarter, and that defense eventually forced 32 turnovers to set up the comeback win.
“A big thing we struggle with is pressure. When we start to get pressure on us, we crumble,” Harmon said. “It’s something that we try to work on, and we just have slowly been improving, but we just can’t get over that hump.”
Next up, the Lions will visit Anderson at 6 p.m. Monday in the Madison County tournament.
