ANDERSON – After a decade of dominance under former coach Jason Chappell, the Class A Liberty Christian Lions welcome in a new leader this season, but the program’s goals aren’t changing one bit.
Not if first-year head coach Norm Anderson can help it.
A two-year varsity assistant at Liberty Christian prior, Anderson was promoted from within this offseason to become the Lions’ first new head coach since 2004-05.
Yet, he’s hardly a newcomer.
A junior varsity coach at his alma mater Anderson (2011-18) where he was a standout guard (2001-05) before playing collegiately at Wabash Valley and Southern Indiana, Anderson has big aspirations for the Lions and the projected talent to get the job done.
“The culture I want to create is we don’t back down from anybody. Even as a player, that’s how I played. That’s how I coached. That’s just my mentality in life. You don’t back down. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Anderson said.
As a player under former AHS coach Ron Hecklinski, Anderson and the Tribe rarely shied away from a challenge, and from the Lions’ opening week this winter, the tests will begin compiling quickly.
The Lions will face nearly a dozen teams classified 2A or higher this season, not including the annual Madison County Tournament, and on Nov. 26 they head to the Loogootee Tournament where the host Loogootee Lions, Evansville Day and Evansville Christian await.
“I’m really excited about the Loogootee tournament this year because those are schools that we’ll see ultimately, if we take care of business early,” Anderson said. “In the grand scheme of things, those are the teams you’ll see at semistate or state, so I want us to get a taste of that early and so my guys can get a feel for that.”
The Lions have handled the pressure in the past, winning seven sectional titles since 2012, including six straight and their most recent last season. Liberty Christian has netted three regional titles (2014-16) and a state title in 2016.
Though, the program is moving on after the graduations of its two top-scorers in Adonis House (15.4 points per game) and Zack Jeffers (12.5 points per game), the Lions will showcase six seniors and a rotation that could stem 10 deep.
“I look at it as 32 minutes of excitement. That’s how I love to play,” Anderson said. “If you come to a game, you’re going to get your money’s worth. If you want to see good, fast-paced, up-tempo style basketball, still with those established fundamental principles, that’s how we’re going to play.”
The team’s projected starting five will consist of three returning starters in senior 6-foot-8 forward Kobe Watson (9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds per game), senior 6-2 guard Eric Troutman (9.3 points, 4 assists per game) and senior 6-3 wing Cedric Anderson (9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds per game).
Senior 6-3 guard Ethan Troutman (7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds per game), who came off the bench last year, is being promoted, while junior 6-3 forward Devon Kelley (2.8 points per game) rounds out the pride.
Seniors Jayden Wooten, a 6-2 guard, and 5-10 wing Tae’Shaun Menifield will lead the bench mob, while sophomores Marquis Kelley, a 5-10 transfer from Anderson, 6-0 Jude Kelly-Rigney and 6-1 Promise McClendon will provide additional depth.
Freshman Elijah Dixon, a 5-9 point guard, will join the mix later this season after he recovers from a preseason injury.
“My goal is to train these kids up to be able to perform to the best of their abilities,” Anderson said. “Right now, I’m just taking the bull by the horns and moving things forward. I’m super duper excited for the things to come. We have a really, really good team this year. We should be one of the top teams in 1A to win a state championship.”