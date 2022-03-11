ANDERSON — As the IHSAA boys basketball tournament moves on to its second weekend, teams are hoping to cash in on whatever advantage they have as they look to continue to advance.
At Saturday’s Frankfort Class 1A regional, Liberty Christian feels it has multiple advantages and will look to capitalize.
The Lions enter at 17-9 after winning Sectional 55 at Wes-Del and will meet Blue River Valley (15-10) at noon after the Vikings defeated Randolph Southern in the Sectional 56 final. The first game at Frankfort will pit Lafayette Central Catholic (17-9) against Southwood (14-11), with the semifinal winners to meet in the 7:30 p.m. championship game.
After romping through their three sectional opponents by a combined 75 points, the Lions come in with plenty of momentum thanks to a deep roster that boasts great size and strong guard play.
While the talents of 6-foot-8 Adonis House (15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds) and 6-7 Kobe Watson (9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds) up front as well as the backcourt of Zack Jeffers (12.5 points) and Eric Troutman (9.3 points, 4 assists) jump off the stats sheet, they are hardly the only players who have made large contributions to the team’s success.
“I think (depth) is huge, especially with our speed and size,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “We can get up and down the floor, and if you’re a team that is two-deep or four-deep, you’re going to be winded in the second half, and we’re hoping that you’re toast. If we slow down and play a half-court style, we’re playing your game.”
Cedric Anderson (9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Ethan Troutman (7.7 points) provide solid guard depth with Anderson at 6-2 able to play inside and Troutman providing 45% 3-point shooting — second only to the 47% from Jeffers. Role players like Beckham Chappell, Tyler Houk, Xavier White, Devon Kelley and Taeshaun Menifield also provide quality minutes off Coach Chappell’s bench.
With the exception of Eric Troutman, who was cleared from a medical concern halfway through the season, all of those players have appeared in at least 20 games and have the confidence of both their coach and their teammates.
“Tyler is a great defender, and whenever he comes in, he gives us a spark,” Jeffers said. “If I’m kind of cold for a game — I think in the Daleville game I only had two points in the first half, and Ethan came in and gave us a quick six with back-to-back 3s. ... It just makes you feel good. If I’m having a bad game, they can come in and do good, and that makes me happy, too.”
The Vikings have four athletes who have played in 20 or more games this season. They are led by a pair of 6-5 players in senior Brevin Hallatt (19.1 points, 7.5 rebounds) and junior Wyatt Thornburgh (16.2 points, 4.9 assists). Hallatt does most of his work on interior while Thornburgh is a 39% shooter from long range.
The duo — which represents over 60% of the Vikings scoring this season — present a defensive challenge for the Lions, one they are prepared to take on.
“We’ll have to work on our matchups and see who best — (Cedric) is such a utility guy. He can cover anyone from your point guard to your big guy, so he’s very useful to have,” Coach Chappell said. “We’re going to play our style, and our style is to speed things up. But we’ve got to defend, and we’ve got to defend without fouling.”
An added benefit of having such a deep bench is the Lions can play the up-tempo brand they enjoy. Liberty averages better than 69 points — 85 per game during sectional — compared to 58.2 for the Vikings.
“It’s obviously going to be important for us to get the ball down the court and get it to Adonis and Kobe so they can score,” Jeffers said.
“I think every team in our regional is going to want to play a half-court, disciplined game,” Coach Chappell said. “We’ve got to play to our strengths, and our strengths are our speed and our size.”
None of the players in this game have played at the Frankfort regional previously. The Vikings would have in 2020, but the tournament was canceled after sectional play. Many of the Lions have played in Case Arena when they lost to the Hot Dogs 89-81 last season, making venue familiarity an added edge for the Lions.
“It will be nice to get that first bucket and get that flow going,” Jeffers said. “But we played there last year in a regular season game, so we know the court. I think that helps. I think it is a slight advantage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.