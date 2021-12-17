ANDERSON — Jason Chappell is still trying to figure out exactly how to coach a team with height.
Corey Scott is trying to figure out how to have a team with height.
Liberty Christian’s inside game was no match for Anderson Prep on Friday night, and the result was a 77-22 victory for the Lions.
“Tonight we needed to get the ball inside and work from inside out because we’ve been trying to work from outside in,” said Chappell, the Liberty Christian coach who has 6-foot-8 Adonis House and 6-7 Kobe Watson in his lineup. “It’s nice to have that. A (Class) 1A team, you’ve got 6-8 and 6-7, that’s just a load. And it’s different than I’ve coached. I’ve always had good guard play, good forwards. Now I’ve got two bigs, so we’re having to kind of do some things differently, and it’s a challenge, and I enjoy that challenge.”
Scott, the veteran APA coach, doesn’t know what that’s like, putting a lineup on the floor with size like that.
“They’re big,” he said. “And at some point in my coaching career at Anderson Prep Academy we are going to have some size. But we have not yet. I don’t know if our water’s different or what.
“But, no, seriously, they’re big. They move the ball well. They share the ball well, and they cut, and they move, and they don’t stand. And they do a really good job one-on-one defensively.”
Chappell’s desire to have his players use their inside game as a starting point paid dividends and opened the floor for other Lions to shine.
Because while House and Watson combined for 27 points and 14 rebounds, the night’s leading scorer was Zack Jeffers with 17. He made three 3-pointers and was 6-of-8 from the field. He made a big play midway through the first quarter that seemed to light a fire for the Lions after a sluggish start.
With Liberty Christian leading 7-0, Cedric Anderson scored on a rebound basket. Seconds later, Jeffers stole the inbounds pass and dropped in another basket. The Lions then made six straight free throws, and suddenly it was 17-0.
APA got some good looks at the basket, but the offensive drought extended until midway through the second quarter. It was 34-0 before freshman Lincoln Fathauer got a steal and layin for the Jets’ first points. That was almost 12 minutes into the game. Fathauer is splitting time between varsity and JV as Scott considers how to best help the young player develop.
Senior Hayden Hornocker then converted a spirited three-point play 18 seconds later, giving the outmatched Jets a little 5-0 run to create some buzz in The Hangar.
But the Lions kept up the intensity. Ethan Troutman made a couple of 3-pointers, and the halftime score was 48-13, ensuring a running clock for the second half.
In addition to Jeffers’ 17 and Watson’s 16, House scored 11, Troutman 10 and Devon Kelley 10.
APA’s Fathauer and Parrish Mangium each scored five.
“Each year is a journey and a new story, and we’re just writing our story right now,” Chappell said. “I don’t know how it’s going to end, but coaching kids, it can be a different story every day.”
Liberty Christian is now 5-2, with four of the wins by 18 points or more. Chappell likes what he sees, but he sees lots of areas to improve, too.
“As a team, we’ve got to want contact,” he said. “We’ve got to want contact to get and-ones, instead of shying away from contact. We’ve got a lot of jelling to do. We’ve got to improve on our help defense, our shot selection’s got to get better and we’ve got to get tougher.”
Anderson Prep, 0-6, next plays Dec. 28 at Tri.
“We’re going to regroup a little bit,” Scott said. “We’ve got several days of practice we can get in before the next game. We’ll take the positives of moving the ball when we did. We found some things offensively that I think we’re going to try to make more a part of our arsenal, and we’ve just got to find ourselves a little bit defensively.”
