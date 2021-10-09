KOKOMO — Liberty Christian soccer coach DJ Callahan told his team before Saturday's game to take it to Taylor early and not give the hosts any hope.
Junior Josiah Cabello did indeed find the goal in the second minute, and the Lions continued on the offensive throughout the Class 1A Sectional 39 final.
LC poured it on the Titans 6-0 and collected its third sectional trophy in as many years and the school's fourth all-time (the other was in 2017).
Cabello and senior Vlad Boiko both found the net twice and a Lions squad (8-6-1) with all juniors or seniors in the first 11 showed its experience over Taylor (2-14), which had four girls start and four other girls play.
"I've never won (a sectional) in any other sport besides soccer and it feels great," said Beckham Chappell, a four-year, three-sport athlete at LC. "I'm a senior, but our juniors and sophomores, they'll be back here winning it."
LC had 35 shots to four for the Titans, and it could have been worse for Taylor if not for heady defense and other Lion opportunities that were missed.
"We wanted to focus on high intensity level at the start and not let up, because we want to play like that in these games ahead as well," Callahan said. "And to start it now is how we want to play in the regional."
The Lions needed just two shots to make it 1-0. Cabello was 1-on-1 in the box and fired it around the defender and in the net.
In the 13th minute, Boiko dribbled half the length of the field along the sideline and finished from 10 yards out.
LC added a pair within seven minutes of halftime, Cabello off a steal in the box and Boiko on a feed from sophomore Alister Draper.
The Lions' mantra of attack from the get-go also applied to the second half, with Chappell tallying less than a minute after the kickoff.
Draper finished the scoring in the 60th minute, on a rebound.
"From the beginning of the game, I thought our spacing and ball movement were really well done and crisp, Callahan said. "We played fast and efficient from the beginning to get those four goals in the first half. More movement and more passing in the second half. I feel good that we played consistently well the whole game."
Senior goalkeeper Tyler Houk was only required to make one save, that in the 72nd minute. The Lions recorded their sixth shutout of the season.
"I'm super happy for this group to have three sectional titles," Callahan said. "These guys have earned it. They show up every day and work hard, and they deserve it."
Chappell said he looked up to the 2017 team as an eighth-grader as motivation to help establish a tradition.
"That made me want to win it and it started a fire in me," he said. "We're going to leave a legacy behind as seniors to three-peat, and it feels really good."
The Lions will host sixth-ranked Indianapolis Park Tudor (13-3-1) in the regional Thursday at Davis Park. Park Tudor defeated Heritage Christian 4-3 on penalty kicks for the Sectional 40 title Saturday.
