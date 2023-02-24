ELWOOD — The strides the Elwood boys basketball team has taken this season have been large and have been a shot in the arm to the entire athletic program, which has struggled mightily in recent years.
But the Panthers are not yet in a position where they can neglect even the smallest of basketball details and win consistently.
Early offensive struggles and losing sight of scorers late were costly Friday night in Elwood’s 46-42 loss to Wes-Del, spoiling the senior night for Panthers seniors Jayden Reese, Zane Henry, Hunter Sallee, and Gage Blackford.
Warriors sophomore Josiah Love was the peskiest of foes for the Panthers, especially in the first half when he scored 12 of his game-high 20 points. After being held in check for much of the second half, he scored six straight Wes-Del (9-12) points in the final four minutes as the Warriors kept Elwood (8-16) at arm’s length.
Wes-Del’s Cade Pretorius also hurt the Panthers, scoring nine of his 11 points after halftime.
“That’s the great thing about them, they’ve got a player (Love) who they can basically give him the ball and he’ll go make a play,” Elwood coach Ryan Vanskyock said. “The one I felt that killed us in the second half was we let (Pretorius) get a little too much momentum and get going and he made critical shots in critical times.”
The Panthers offense did well in the second half, scoring 26 points and committing just four turnovers after intermission. They did not, however, manage to get enough stops on defense. And Vanskyock knows that his team — no matter how improved — can not live by trading baskets.
“For us to be successful, we can’t afford mental mistakes and we have to be great on every play,” he said. “We just made some ill-advised throws and some bad shots when we really didn’t need to.”
Elwood also found troubles at the free throw line, making just 8-of-14 and missed three bonus opportunities.
“The little things add up,” Vanskyock said. “Those are things that kill us because our kids aren’t used to being in games and in those situations. Those situational plays we struggle at because they’ve never been there before.”
The Panthers offense struggled early, managing just four free throws — two each by Reese and Sallee — in falling behind 10-4 after the first quarter.
But Jackson Blackford kick-started the Elwood offense with a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter before Reese buried his first long-range shot to tie the game at 10-10. While Elwood never led in the first half, they stayed close and Beau Brandon’s 3-point basket in the final minute of the second quarter pulled the Panthers even at 16-16 at the break.
Reese led the Panthers in his final regular season home game with 15 points and six assists while Sallee added 14 points and eight rebounds. Henry finished with two points and three blocks, and Gage Blackford was unable to play due to a knee injury.
Junior Beau Brandon added eight points for the Panthers.
The Panthers will begin postseason play next Friday after drawing a bye into the Sectional 39 semifinals at Taylor. They will play either Blackford or Taylor at 6 p.m. in the first semifinal and will be seeking the program’s first postseason win since 2009.
“Tomorrow we’re going to give them the day off because they’ve played 6 games in 10 days and the kids are just exhausted,” Vanskyock said. “Monday, when we come in, they’ll have a detailed scouting report.”
In the junior varsity contest, Tarik Osborn drained a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left and the Warriors missed potential tying free throws after time had expired as the Panthers defeated Elwood 43-41. Corbin Leavell and Cam Gallegos led Elwood with 12 points each.