INDIANAPOLIS — The Lapel High School girls basketball team plays in the Class 2A state championship game today, taking on defending champ and No. 2-ranked Forest Park.

The Bulldogs are seeking their first girls basketball state title — as well as the first girls state championship in Madison County history — at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Herald Bulletin will have a team of reporters and photographers following the squad throughout the day. Follow the action below and look for articles, photos and videos during and after the game at heraldbulletin.com and in Monday’s print edition of The Herald Bulletin.

