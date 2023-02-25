INDIANAPOLIS — The Lapel High School girls basketball team plays in the Class 2A state championship game today, taking on defending champ and No. 2-ranked Forest Park.
The Bulldogs are seeking their first girls basketball state title — as well as the first girls state championship in Madison County history — at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Herald Bulletin will have a team of reporters and photographers following the squad throughout the day. Follow the action below and look for articles, photos and videos during and after the game at heraldbulletin.com and in Monday’s print edition of The Herald Bulletin.
6.5 secs left, Forest Park 38, @GbballLapel 37. Amber Tretter puts the Rangers back on top, she has 13 pts & 10 rebs. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Miami (Ohio) bound Amber Tretter answers for Forest Park. Classic championship game coming down to one more Lapel possession.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
17.5 secs left, @GbballLapel 37, Forest Park 36 after @MaddyPoynter drills a top of the key 3-pointer. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
26.5 secs left, Forest Par 36, @GbballLapel 34. Rangers miss a free throw, Bulldogs ball and a chance to tie or win out of the time out. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Madelyn Poynter is the living definition of fearless.She has willed the Bulldogs back into this game.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
Madelyn Poynter has been the best player on the court throughout the second half. She’s got 10 points, 5 boards and 2 assists, but her hustle and tenacity has also been off the charts.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
1:46 left, Forest Park 36, @GbballLapel 32. @jayleehubble drills her 3rd 3-pt bucket, @MaddyPoynter has 10 pts & 5 rebs. Bulldogs ball out of the time out. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Tough 3rd qtr for the Bulldogs, end of 3...Forest Park 31, @GbballLapel 23. Rangers outscore Bulldogs 17-7 in the period, Lydia Betz has 14 pts for FP, @laniah_wills, @jayleehubble & @MaddyPoynter with 6 pts each for Lapel. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Rangers on a 10-2 run overall since Lapel took the game’s biggest lead at 19-14.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
Forest Park got back to back transition baskets for the first time today to regain the lead.Amber Tretter continues to be a force with 11 points and 9 rebounds.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
Huge scoring flourish to start the third quarter. Lapel took its biggest lead (19-14) on a 3-pointer to open the period.Forest Park has answered with a 7-2 run, and we’re tied for just the second time today.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
6:01 left 3rd qtr, @GbballLapel 21, Forest Park 21. @jayleehubble drills another bomb, she has 6 pts & 2 rebs. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Halftime: @GbballLapel 16, Forest Park 14. @MaddyPoynter has 6 pts & 2 rebs, including the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the half. Balance from the Dawgs---5 players have score--Tretter with 8 pts, L. Betz with 6 for the Rangers. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Lapel is holding Forest Park to 27.8% shooting, but the Rangers have seven offensive rebounds.Battle in the paint proving to be crucial today.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
Lapel shooting 33.3% from 3-point range. Amber Tretter doing the majority of the damage for Forest Park. She’s got 8 points and 8 rebounds.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
3:59 left 2nd qtr, Forest Park 12, @GbballLapel 11. Amber Tretter is doing her thing again, 8 pts & 6 rebs--5 offensive--for the Rangers. @deannaya25 hits an open 3 and @RenihanKerith finds @laniah_wills inside for her first bucket. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Amber Tretter set a state finals record with 17 rebounds for Forest Park last year. She’s got four (including three offensive) with 2:30 left in the first quarter.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
End 1st qtr, 2A state title game, @GbballLapel 6, Forest Park 6. @MaddyPoynter has a pt, reb, and assist, AnnaLee Stow with a big bucket off the bench. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Lapel holding its own early in rebounds (4-4) and has hounded Forest Park into 28.6% shooting.But the Bulldogs already have three turnovers.— THBsports (@thbsports) February 25, 2023
3:18 left 1st qtr, Forest Park 4, @GbballLapel 3. @jayleehubble with an early 3-pointer, @laniah_wills 2 rebs and a block. Bulldogs have committed 3 early turnovers. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
The atmosphere ahead of the 2A tip here at @GainbridgeFH is absolutely electric. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Arwynn Booster and the rest of the Lapel pep band are ready. pic.twitter.com/hBldYxdNKr— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) February 25, 2023
Brooklyn Gebhardt and the rest of the @lapelathletics cheerleaders are handing out rally towels. pic.twitter.com/TXRBj3hyCC— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) February 25, 2023
The 2A State Championship game starters for @GbballLapel @RenihanKerith @deannaya25 #Elite11@laniah_wills @jayleehubble @MaddyPoynter @thbsports opening tip vs. Forest Park, in about 20 minutes.— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Welcome to Championship Saturday. We have team coverage from @GainbridgeFH as @GbballLapel goes for its first state title. Follow @thbsports, @hunt_Rob and @SitlerRichard for updates, photos and more pic.twitter.com/GffSHqN6K3— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) February 25, 2023
.@GbballLapel takes the @GainbridgeFH court. @IHSAA1 @thbsports pic.twitter.com/9tarvPjpOl— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Postgame ceremonies underway from the 1A championship game, won by Lanesville 60-41 over Bethany Christian. @GbballLapel (22-7) vs. #2 Forest Park (25-3) will play next for the 2A championship. Scheduled tip time is 12:45 p.m. @thbsports— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023
Lady Bulldogs send off from Lapel pic.twitter.com/r98N95BFMu— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 25, 2023
Lapel fans ready to give Lady Bulldogs a send-off to State final pic.twitter.com/uAHuM7Iq7T— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 25, 2023
Lapel fans gather to send off Lady Bulldogs to State Final pic.twitter.com/slGdAk4kp0— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 25, 2023
LET'SSSS GOOOOOOO! @ethanbates__ https://t.co/LgSZ9undS9— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 25, 2023