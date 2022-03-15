Spring has sprung on the softball diamonds of Indiana, if not officially on the calendar. Soon, THB Sports will have a look at each team as it prepares to open its season next week as well as its annual Elite 11 feature.
In the meantime, there are plenty of talented players in the area that are worth a look, and here are 16 that fit the bill. These strong arms, power bats and speedy slap hitters comprise a small sample of the deep and skilled pool of softball talent in the area.
Makena Alexander, junior, SS, Frankton
Deprived of a highly anticipated freshman debut because of COVID-19, Alexander’s sophomore season was worth the wait for the regional champion Eagles. All she did was win the area’s triple crown with 12 home runs, 45 RBI and a .553 batting average. Postseason home runs against Elwood and Madison-Grant helped lift Frankton to sectional and regional titles, and the Butler commit has developed into an outstanding defensive shortstop.
Alyssa Allen, sophomore, C, Shenandoah
Allen figures to fill much of the power void for the Raiders after the graduations of Meg Stanley and Bridget Lohrey and will have an equally important role as the receiver for strong-armed pitcher Kaylin Nolen. Allen hit .393 last season with two homers, eight doubles and 35 RBI — tied for the team lead -- as well as topping the team with 89 at-bats a year ago.
Ashlynn Allman, senior, 1B, Lapel
A true three-sport star, Allman returns as the hammer in the middle of the Bulldogs lineup. She batted .415 as a junior with six home runs and 21 RBI. The 2019 postseason hero slugged at a 1.257 clip, drew 13 walks and fanned just 11 times. Allman is also an outstanding defensive player, committing just two errors in 162 chances for a .988 fielding percentage.
Chelsea Bowland, senior, OF, Madison-Grant
For a Madison-Grant team that returns much of its sectional championship roster, Bowland is a top offensive contributor. A contact hitter who only struck out six times, she batted .323 with 32 hits and is a big part of the Argylls’ running game with four triples and 27 stolen bases. Also a tough player on the basketball court, Bowland also got on base by being hit by a pitch 10 times.
Hailee Brunnemer, senior, OF, Pendleton Heights
Plug her in anywhere in the outfield and Brunnemer plays the position very well while adding solid offensive production to the powerful Arabians' lineup. She committed just one error last year while posting a .356 batting average and contributing to the PH power surge with five homers and 19 RBI.
Makenzie Cornwell, junior, C, Elwood
Cornwell emerged last season as one of the best young hitters in the county. In addition to batting .431 with 44 hits and 23 RBI, she led the Panthers with 14 doubles and four triples. She is also a run-at-your-own-risk catcher, gunning down every would-be base stealer last season.
Jaleigh Crawford, senior, SS, Elwood
Crawford returns as the centerpiece of a powerful Panthers lineup that looks to contend for Central Indiana Conference, Madison County and sectional championships. She batted at a .522 clip with two homers and paced Elwood with 47 hits and 29 RBI. Crawford also struck out just six times while carrying a 1.305 OPS.
Krystin Davis, sophomore, SS, Lapel
Davis made one of the biggest freshman splashes with Lapel, utilizing her speed to the tune of a .505 batting average. She led the Bulldogs with 48 hits, eight doubles, a .569 OBP, 39 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and — just for good measure — was 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 81 1/3 innings.
Claire Duncan, sophomore, OF, Frankton
Not a power source for the Eagles, Duncan nevertheless provides fuel for the offense — and RBI for the heart of the lineup — by frequently being on base. Duncan hit .425 and had an on-base percentage of .457 while scoring 24 runs. She tied for the team lead with six doubles and was second to Alexander in nearly every other offensive category.
Daya Greene, junior, OF, Madison-Grant
The catalyst for M-G, Greene earned all-state mention last season after posting a .500 batting average and a team-high 47 hits and 39 runs. Boasting a .561 OBP and a 1.114 OPS, the centerfielder also led the area with 35 stolen bases and committed just one error.
Brynn Libler, senior, 3B, Pendleton Heights
The Kent State commit matched Brunnemer with five home runs while hitting .333 with 20 RBI. Libler added six doubles and a pair of triples, and the lefty slugger adds lineup flexibility with her ability to play multiple positions.
Kendall Parker, senior, P, Alexandria
One of the top pitchers in the area, Parker was 12-4 for the Tigers with a 2.94 ERA while striking out 100 batters in 100 innings. While she will be the team’s workhorse in the circle once again, one cannot overlook her offensive output as well after hitting .403 as a junior with a home run and 21 RBI.
Valyn Pattengale, freshman, C, Daleville
The buzz around Pattengale’s debut is similar to Alexander’s before her freshman year. She led her Phoenix 05/06 Premier travel team in extra base hits and RBI while hitting .414. She is ranked among the top 100 catchers in the nation for the class of 2025 and throws 70 mph overhand with a 74-mph exit velocity.
Olivia Shannon, junior, P, Elwood
Despite losing a finger after a July 2021 ATV accident, Shannon figures to be in the mix as one of the top Panthers players. In the circle, she was 12-6 with a 2.28 ERA and struck out 144 batters in 110 1/3 innings. At the plate, the lefty slap hitter batted .308 and topped Elwood with 14 stolen bases and 29 runs.
Bo Shelton, junior, UT, Pendleton Heights
Several key members — including Grace Scott with 11 — of last year’s record-breaking home run season have graduated. Shelton returns after hammering nine long ones a year ago. She hit .407 and matched Scott for the team lead with 37 RBI. She posted a slugging percentage of 1.276 and fielded at a .900 clip.
Lauryn Williams, senior, 3B, Anderson
While the Indians' rebuild continues for another season, Williams has been a consistent and powerful presence at the dish. While handling the hot corner duties for Anderson with a .925 fielding percentage, she batted .381 and topped the Tribe with 16 hits, and her career will continue next year at Kentucky Christian.
