LAPEL – Lapel’s girls basketball team has the talent to be successful this season. Coach Zach Newby wants to make sure his players focus on development and improvement throughout the season to maximize that talent.
“For us, it’s about not wasting opportunities,” the fifth-year coach said. “We’re working every single day on improving something, whether it’s rebounding or defending or whatever it is. We don’t want wasted days.
“We use it as a learning experience, and every single game we want to take something from it and work on things and improve so that at the end of the year we’re playing some really good basketball.”
The Bulldogs, 17-8 last season, return most of their key players for the 2022-23 season. That includes seniors Deannaya Haseman and Kerith Renihan. Haseman was the team’s leading scorer a year ago at 10.4 points per game, while Renihan, a three-year starter at point guard, averaged 6.2 points and 5.1 assists.
“It’s always nice when you have your point guard coming back, keeping everybody level-headed,” Newby said. “She’s an aggressive defender and kind of sets the tone on that end of the floor. Haseman is our leading scorer coming back. She’s a good shooter from the perimeter.”
Haseman made 48 3s and hit 38% of her 3-point attempts.
Jaylee Hubble, another senior, will join Haseman as a perimeter threat. She made 43 3-pointers and hit 34%.
“She’s another kid who shoots it really well from the perimeter, and she spent a lot of time in the offseason adding a lot to her game,” Newby said. “People will have to stay out on her, and that should open up the lane for others to drive.”
Those three seniors will be complemented by a trio of juniors, who all bring varsity experience as well: Madelyn Poynter, Rosemary Likens and AnnaLee Stow.
Poynter averaged 8.2 points last year as a sophomore, but Newby said that statistic doesn’t reflect how she finished her year. In three sectional games, Poynter scored 14, 8 and 13 points.
“Toward the end of the year, she played her best games as she got more comfortable, and we’re expecting big things from her,” he said.
Likens, a perimeter player, brings a good edge defensively, and Stow, a 5-foot-9 forward, is strong, athletic and does much of the dirty work, Newby said of the two.
Joining those six players with varsity experience is one big hopeful in freshman Laniah Wills, a 6-footer who will be eagerly watched.
“People know about her and what she brings to the table,” Newby said. “She’s super athletic, has played a ton of basketball and plays travel basketball at a high level. But our expectation for her isn’t any different than it would be for any other freshman to start. It’s an adjustment. She’s a 14-year-old going up against some 18-year-olds. She’s one that toward the end we expect to make a huge difference on the floor.”
And she showed flashes in the season’s very first game, tallying 14 points and 12 rebounds in a loss against Winchester.