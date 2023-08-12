Trigger warning: Suicide, alcoholism and mental illness are covered extensively in this article.
“Keep going,” Jessi Harry says.
”Don’t give up. Keep trying, even when you’re exhausted. Ask for help. Don’t be ashamed. It will get better.”
It was a long journey for Jessi to reach a point where she is comfortable saying those words. There might not be anyone, or any family, who knows the truth behind them more than Jessi and her family.
She and her husband, Andy, battled alcoholism when her oldest daughter, Alyssa Allen, was in middle school at Shenandoah. Alyssa believes the trouble with alcohol began while her mom and stepdad were in a pool league, playing in a plethora of bars.
In fact, that’s how the two met.
“Everything we did involved alcohol,” Jessi recalls. “We would drink, really, until the bar told us it was time to go home. Then we would go home and, almost every time, get into a fight.”
While Alyssa often heard verbal confrontations, her parents hid the physical violence.
“We were bad drunks,” Jessi says. “We were mean, it did get physical and it was constant. We definitely weren’t holding it together like we thought we were at the time.”
Although her children were fed, clothed and had their basic needs addressed, their home was not a happy environment during Jessi’s battle with alcoholism. Jessi didn’t drink every day. But when she did, she drank until completely inebriated.
Jessi is Andy’s second wife but his alcoholism traced back to his first marriage, which started when he was 16 years old and lasted 15 years before divorce. After the split, Andy started consistently drinking.
“I got smacked in the face,” Andy says. “Alcohol got a hold of me, and I thought that was the life.”
Andy’s “wake-up call” came when he was arrested after he returned home to Jessi from a trip to a bar. He woke Jessi up, began arguing with her and then left the home with their young son.
Jessi called police and left the house to try and find Andy and the boy. Eventually, Andy brought their son back to the house, where police found them. Andy believes God gave him an ultimatum that night: Either quit drinking or lose your family.
“The night that I decided to quit was the night that I felt like it was do or die,” Andy recalls. “That was my strike three, and I prayed for God to help me and take that urge away.”
Come Oct. 1, Andy will be sober for seven years. He’s quit drinking many times but is confident this time will stick. Andy misses the relaxed feeling he would sometimes get from being drunk, but the negatives that came with it have left him with no desire to drink again.
What gives him that relaxed feeling now? Riding his motorcycle and spending time with family.
“I could die tomorrow and I know everybody’s in a good place,” Andy says.
While Andy stopped drinking, smoking and chewing tobacco, Jessi kept on abusing alcohol for two more years. As with Andy, it took an especially bad experience to motivate Jessi to change.
“I drank for a solid 16 hours,” she says. “By the end of the night, I called my husband and asked him to help me get sober.
“I remember waking up the next morning in a total panic because I had said it out loud. Now I’ve got to put my money where my mouth is.”
Ultimately, Jessi’s decision to get sober was completely her own. Andy never forced her to follow his path to sobriety.
Still, when Jessi made the call to ask for help, he felt like his prayers had been answered.
“It was a sigh of relief,” Andy says. “It felt like I could breathe again.”
During her first summer sober, Jessi gardened as much as possible, up to eight hours a day, to help her cope with the absence of alcohol. She also tried painting, doing crafts and taking care of the family’s four dogs. But she finds the most peace through her children.
“My absolute favorite thing to do in this whole world is to watch my kids do the things they love,” Jessi explains.
Her extended family, however, has had a void for over a decade, a void that catalyzed her drinking problem.
“We lost my aunt to suicide,” Alyssa says. “Mental illness is really prevalent in our family.”
After her sister’s suicide, Jessi and her mother were diagnosed with depression.
“It was like I had been drinking away that anxiety for all those years,” Jessi says.
Alyssa’s younger sister also has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety and takes medication for it. Perhaps the most severe case of mental illness in the family has afflicted Jessi and Andy’s son.
He was only nine years old when he first began expressing suicidal ideations, prompting his parents to immediately begin therapy and medication, starting with stimulants, which only made things worse.
“Three days later, we were in the hospital because I had to remove a noose from his neck,” Jessi says.
Andy believes his son’s struggles with mental health were akin to post-traumatic stress disorder, stemming from witnessing drunken arguments between his parents when he was young. At times, Andy blamed himself for his son’s struggles.
“It tore my heart out,” he says.
Eventually, the boy’s thoughts went from wanting to harm himself to wanting to harm others. He began to hallucinate and even tried to harm Jessi.
“He would put a thumbtack between his fingers and high-five kids,” Alyssa recounts. “It was kind of odd to see a kid who was so young be so depressed.”
After a while, Jessi began to wean the boy off of his medications. He still struggled some, but his hallucinations ceased and he became calmer.
“I was starting to see my son again,” Jessi says.
However, a short time later, he found the remainder of his medicine and took all of it at once. Unsure what was wrong, Jessi and Andy hustled their kids into their truck and drove to the hospital.
On the way, Alyssa and her sister had to pin her brother down because he was physically out of control. While he was resisting, medicine bottles fell out of his pockets, and the family realized what he had done.
After his recovery at the hospital, the family’s life was more peaceful for a short time. But a couple of months later, when the rest of the family was at Alyssa’s softball game, her brother was left alone at home and trashed the house.
Jessi called the police in an attempt to scare him into good behavior. Instead, he ran from the police and ended up in a juvenile facility for a month.
Later, he was transferred to a mental behavior facility. Not allowed to visit him for 60 days, Alyssa and her sister wrote letters to their brother. Only once was an exception made.
“Our grandma passed away right in the middle of it,” Allen says. “In two months, right after a suicide attempt, I saw my brother for four hours and it was at my grandmother’s funeral.”
A year later, her brother is taking only one medication and no longer shows signs of violence. He plans to complete his schooling online.
Almost no one at Shenandoah schools knew about any of her family’s struggles until Alyssa shared her experiences during a Lilly Scholarship interview when asked, “What’s the hardest thing you’ve gone through in your life?”
“I’ve never had any suicidal thoughts, but it’s still hard,” Alyssa says. “I wouldn’t say I was depressed, but it was still hard to watch them go through that.”
In order to defend her family, Alyssa decided to be completely open about their struggles. Her brother has a negative reputation at Shenandoah, Alyssa says, and she wants to set the record straight.
Even Alyssa’s best friend at the time spoke negatively about her brother when she wasn’t around. When Alyssa found out, the friendship was temporarily broken, but the two have since talked through their differences.
“It just makes me want to help others,” Alyssa says of her family’s struggles. “I don’t know other people’s stories, just like they don’t know mine.”
Her mother explains that the family has coped with their hardships by listening and allowing one another to express their feelings.
“We give each other that platform that we need in that moment and assure each other that our feelings are valid,” Jessi says. “We aren’t ashamed (to be) battling mental health and depression.
“We are a village, we’re a team. We support each other and we enjoy each other. It took a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it was worth it because we are a happy family. We know whatever is thrown our way, we’re gonna meet it head on.”
For a long time, faith was the missing ingredient in the family’s recovery.
When she was young, Alyssa attended church with her grandparents. But once she began playing travel softball, she rarely attended church for a stretch of 10 years. Alyssa didn’t lose her faith, but it wasn’t nearly as important as it had been and would become again.
Alyssa began praying and reading the Bible by herself. In the spring, she attended a church camp as an extra step in her journey. Seeing her friend, her boyfriend and his family worship together at the camp inspired Alyssa to begin reshaping her lifestyle. She began going to church services again.
“It made it feel safe, like it was OK to be vulnerable,” Alyssa says of the experience. “I’ve recommitted my life.”
She also uses softball as an escape during tough times. On the field as a catcher, she has to focus on the batter, the pitcher and the game situation. There’s no time to think about life outside the diamond. Softball helps in another way, too. Her family seems happy watching and rooting for her and her teammates.
“We’re not just a big family, we’re a big support system,” Alyssa explains. “It was nice to see how forgiving my family was when things were happening, and I think that’s why I like to be supportive of others.”
In the spring, Alyssa graduated from Shenandoah High School, where she was a three-year varsity softball player after missing her freshman season because of COVID-19. She will continue her softball career at Huntington University.
“There aren’t words to express how impressed and proud (I am),” Jessi says of Alyssa. “Even as a little girl, she’s just always been positive and doesn’t like to spend a lot of time on negative things. She’ll deal with those feelings and then move on and try to turn them to a positive.”
The first time Jessi noticed Alyssa’s strength under tough circumstances came after her aunt’s death. Alyssa was just seven years old, and Jessi was initially concerned about her daughter’s lack of outward emotion. Alyssa told her mom she was feeling sad but wanted to help others in the family get through it.
“If there was a new kid at school, she would always invite them to play at recess or sit with them at lunch and try to be a friendly, welcoming face,” Jessi says of Alyssa. “She’s always ready to help people in any way she can. Her strength is incredible.”
In a message to others going through tough times, Alyssa, the 2022-23 THB Sports Girls Mental Attitude Award winner, simply wants to share that there is hope.
“If you hit the bottom, the only way to go is up,” she says. “We were at a pretty low point when my parents were drinking, and especially when my brother tried to end his life. But things can only get better.
“I like to stay positive because that’s what got me through it,” Alyssa adds. “Now, it’s a success story. In just a year, my brother has gotten so much better. My parents aren’t drinking, and we’re happy.”