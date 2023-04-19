PENDLETON — When J.D. Thompson finished his tennis career at Pendleton Heights, his mother had one request of his coach, Royce Hammel.
“She said I had to stay around until his sister graduates,” Hammel said. “I said, ‘OK.’ That was probably really why.”
Hammel is retiring from coaching after this spring season, capping 12 years at the helm for the girls’ program. He coached his final boys’ campaign — his 14th — in the fall and in 26 total seasons as head coach, he won four Madison County titles — two for each program — as well as three girls sectionals and one boys sectional.
Hammel will continue working full-time at Community Hospital but hopes to have more time for fishing as well as an 11-month-old grandson.
He said the time was right.
“It’s been a fun run. It’s fun when the team wins and when the individuals go as far as they do in the state as well as coaching my daughters,” he said.
Jessica Thompson has ascended to the No. 1 singles slot for the Arabians this season and certainly showed why Wednesday afternoon, dominating Shenandoah’s Taylor Griffis 6-0, 6-2 to score the first point in a 5-0 Pendleton Heights win, its second victory in as many days.
It seemed fitting Wednesday’s match was against Shenandoah, coached by another area tennis icon in John Rhoades. The two share a friendly rivalry that goes back decades, and the Raiders’ coach pointed to a match at the Community Hospital Tennis Classic when the two were on opposing doubles teams.
“It was just a battle, and we just kept going back and forth at each other just because as coaches we’ve heard everything. ‘Hey, that ball was more out than in,’ that kind of thing,” Rhoades said with a smile. “We just had a lot of fun with it. We were just ripping each other something fierce.”
But, Rhoades adds, Hammel’s importance to the game of tennis in the area cannot be overstated.
“He’s just an incredible advocate for the game,” Rhoades said. “Everybody knows him, everyone respects him and he just does a wonderful job.”
Thompson said Hammel was her first tennis coach and while she has sought advice from others, she always comes back to the area legend for advice, both with the physical and the psychological aspects of the game.
“He keeps me grounded, especially with the basics,” she said. “I’ve gone to other coaches and they’ve helped, but I always come back to Royce because he just gets how I play. I kind of get in my head. He really helps me there.”
The Thompson family is not alone in its adoration for the long-time Arabians coach. Prior to Wednesday’s match, players from both PH programs gathered and donned specially designed t-shirts to commemorate Hammel. It was a family affair as the occasion was a surprise orchestrated by his wife Sue and the shirts were designed in part by his youngest daughter — and former star Arabian — Sam.
“That was nice. I’m very appreciative of the time and effort that the kids put in,” he said. “It’s been a fun trip. It was good to see everyone out here.”
Thompson’s win was followed quickly by a pair of singles sweeps as Gia Thorsen dispatched Nonie Morris 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 match and Josie Graves blanked freshman Clara Mingle 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 3 match.
Bella Ritchey and Sarah Ghosh made it 4-0 with a 6-3, 6-0 No. 2 doubles win over Lydia Lipps and Carly Taylor, setting the stage for the one bit of drama — and the bright spot for the inexperienced Shenandoah team — at No. 1 doubles.
Shenandoah’s Carly Smith and Lily Coccia battled the PH duo of Alaina Moore and Ellie Manchess in a back-and-forth first set that had to be decided in a tiebreaker. The Arabians took control of the tiebreak and never looked back for a 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 win to complete the team sweep.
“That was fantastic,” Rhoades said. “It was really amazing, but I think my girls got a little choked up during the tiebreaker. It was challenging. The better team definitely won that, but it was fun to watch.”
The Raiders travel to Morristown on Thursday while the Arabians will resume their Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule with a trip to Shelbyville on Friday, although the weather looks threatening heading into the weekend.