LAPEL — Jocelyn Love continued her streak of impactful performances Tuesday, scoring her 11th goal of the season and delivering an assist to Krystin Davis for the winner as Lapel defeated Muncie Burris 2-1.
The Bulldogs (8-1) rebounded after taking a shot to the mouth with a loss against Eastbrook to end August. Lapel coach Chad Soden motivated the Bulldogs with a pregame speech to start putting opponents on notice with the Bulldogs’ legitimate resume. With Tuesday’s win, Muncie Burris became the fourth team — including Lebanon, Wapahani and Frankfurt — to suffer its first loss of the season to the Bulldogs.
In the third minute, Lapel senior Makynna Little made an inbound pass to Love, who sent a crosser inside the box to Davis, but Burris’ goalkeeper swiped the ball off the turf. Davis broke free in the 25th minute, but Burris’ goalkeeper dove on top of the ball to thwart her second scoring opportunity. With time winding down in the first half, Burris senior Alana Trissel slid to block Davis’ shot attempt at the buzzer.
In the fifth minute, Love recovered a loose ball at the goal line and kicked it through inside of the right post to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Love has a knack for always being in the right spot at the right time and has scored a goal in eight of Lapel’s first nine games.
“She has the instincts. She has played some soccer, so she puts herself in those positions,” Soden said. “She reads the field well, but she also reads her instincts to the ball.”
Love embraces any chance to make a game-changing play by shielding off defenders and reading lanes to anticipate through balls sent to her. On a free kick from 40 yards out in the 30th minute, Love’s shot attempt ricocheted off the crossbar.
“Honestly, what we are trying to teach is through balls quick into the midfield,” Soden said. “What we are learning to do is not carry the ball too far. Shake the defender, maybe a second one and look for our through balls. We have the speed up top.”
Burris forward Kymaia Edge delivered an assist inside the box to Sydney Jackson, who drilled in the game-tying goal in the 42nd minute. After being fouled inside the box on the next possession, Burris senior Sarah Edmonds had an opportunity to give the Owls (2-1-1) the lead but sailed her penalty kick over the crossbar.
In the 59th minute, Davis secured an inbound pass from Love, dribbled through Burris’ back line and delivered a strike from 20 yards out to retake the lead for Lapel. Moments later, Lapel goalkeeper Gracie Clark made the save of the game as Jackson got loose on a breakaway behind the Bulldogs’ back line, but Clark anticipated Jackson’s aiming point and stuck her right hand out to swat away the shot on goal.
Lapel hits the road for three consecutive games over the next week, beginning Thursday with a match at Wabash (4-2).