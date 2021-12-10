ELWOOD — Playing without three of its top players, Madison-Grant needed the “next man up” philosophy to be in effect Friday night.
With a senior leading the way, there were plenty of next men ready to step up.
Seth Lugar scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the first half as the Argylls opened defense of the Central Indiana Conference championship with a dominant 75-52 win at Elwood.
Lugar imposed his will early, scoring 11 points in the first quarter as the Argylls started the game on a 21-4 run and built a halftime lead of 20 points. His defense played a big part in the quick start with five steals in the first 16 minutes.
Without junior Antonio Blackwell, senior Jalan Taylor and leading scorer Jase Howell, currently averaging 22 points, a strong start in this one was going to be important.
“It’s good that we have a senior that can step up,” first year M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said. “Not only were we without Jase, but we were without Antonio Blackwell and Jalan Taylor, and that’s three of my top eight. My sixth man tonight was a kid who has played JV all year.”
Lugar also finished with 12 rebounds, a block, an assist and six steals. He said winning a game without several key players will be big for the team’s confidence going forward.
“I think it’s through the roof, especially because when we did lose it was only by a few points,” Lugar said. “So I think our confidence is there.”
It was also a big night for junior Peyton Southerland and sophomore Teagan Yeagy. Both connected on a pair of 3-point shots, and Southerland finished with 18 points and five assists with Yeagy adding 14 points and four assists.
The Argylls turned the Panthers over 25 times with many leading to easy baskets in transition. They also took care of the ball themselves, committing just nine turnovers.
“That was the game plan. Normally we only do our 1-3-1 defense on the side out of bounds,” Hendrixson said. “Just watching some things on film and being without Jase, I thought that would be an opportunity to turn them over and get some offense off that defense.”
The onslaught continued after halftime as the Argylls scored the first 13 points of the second half for a 45-14 lead after a Lugar steal led to a Yeagy layup. The Argylls flirted with reaching a lead of 35 points to activate the running clock, but their largest margin was 53-20 on a 3-point basket by Southerland.
The Panthers, led largely by 23 second-half points from junior Jayden Reese, staved off the mercy rule but could get no closer than the final margin of 23 points.
Reese finished with 31 points, and Will Retherford grabbed 15 points for Elwood (0-5).
Clayton Hull and Chad Harbert added nine points each for M-G (3-1) while Gavin Kelich added seven rebounds.
Both teams will return to CIC play next Friday when Elwood travels to Blackford while Madison-Grant will host Mississinewa.
Having a week to prepare is a big advantage for Hendrixson.
“That’s one thing I’m learning really quick with this group is that if I get the time to prepare, they really soak stuff in,” he said. “They have the basketball IQ to go out and execute the game plan.”
