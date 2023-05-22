FAIRMOUNT -- Madison-Grant senior pitcher Katie Duncan said before she takes the mound she’ll be still, breathe and visualize success. Before she steps to the plate, she does the same with her bat in hand.
“Softball is definitely a mind game,” Duncan said. “It’s about momentum, and it’s crazy how much just a mindset can change things.”
In the third inning of the Argylls’ first-round sectional contest against Elwood, Duncan was cruising, having retired the first eight batters. Then junior second baseman Nicole Durm broke that streak, reaching base via walk.
Senior starting pitcher Olivia Shannon and freshman center fielder Averi Savage hit back-to-back infield singles to load the bases in the most opportune spot of the game for the Panthers. Duncan’s next pitch got away from Hiatt and Durm scored, prompting Madison-Grant coach Travis Havens to call time out and talk with the Argylls’ infield.
Duncan said Havens told Madison-Grant to calm down and focus on getting out of the inning, attempting to instill confidence in his squad. Once settled, Duncan battled to force a fly out that held the score to 3-1.
While the senior feels the key to success in athletics comes down to the mental more so than the physical, Havens wasn’t surprised about Duncan’s three RBI singles at the plate and complete game on the mound.
“She’s done it her whole career,” Havens said. “You’d like to think that’s what your seniors and your leaders are gonna do, and she’s definitely one of our leaders on both sides of the ball.”
Madison-Grant defeated Elwood 6-2 to advance to a sectional semifinal matchup against Eastern (21-4) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Fairmount.
Havens recognized the threat the Comets pose but said his approach to the contest will be the same as the Argylls' first-round matchup against the Panthers, which was to get out to an early lead and ride that momentum to a victory.
The gold, black and white did just that.
After the Panthers (18-9) went down in order to start the game, the Argylls’ first two batters started the bottom of the inning the same way. However, sophomore catcher Johnna Hiatt delivered a single past the third baseman before freshman Cayleigh Stitt entered as a courtesy runner.
Stitt kept things interesting when she took off to steal second, prompting an overthrow from Elwood as Stitt advanced to third base. Duncan’s RBI single provided her with an early 1-0 lead in the circle.
Madison-Grant (23-4) kept its foot on the gas in the second, holding the Panthers scoreless in the top half and showcasing more offensive firepower in the bottom half. Sophomore first baseman Carley Holliday singled to lead off the inning before she was driven in on senior designated hitter Elizabeth Lee’s double to left-center field. Shortly thereafter, Lee scored on a passed ball and the Argylls led 3-0 heading into the third.
The Panthers’ run in the top of the third put the score at 3-1, but Duncan made up for the earned run herself when she hit an RBI single with two on and one out in the bottom of the third. Holliday’s RBI groundout followed, and after the Panthers shrunk Madison-Grant’s lead a half inning earlier, the Argylls ended the third with a 5-1 advantage.
A quiet fourth inning marked the first without a run scored. In the bottom of the fifth, junior Alivia Boston moved from first base to the circle, relieving Shannon after four innings. Shannon allowed five runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fifth, with two outs and a runner on second, Duncan hit her third RBI single of the game to put Madison-Grant up 6-1.
Elwood came out swinging in the sixth as Savage, senior shortstop Mackenzie Cornwell and senior third baseman Yzabelle Ramey each hit singles to load the bases with one out. Duncan walked Boston to put the score at 6-2 and keep the bases loaded.
With the pressure on, junior left fielder Maddie Parkhurst hit a line drive right at the Argylls’ shortstop who quickly threw over to first base to turn the inning-ending double play as the Panthers stranded three. While Lee and senior second baseman MaKennah Clouse hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the sixth, Madison-Grant was held scoreless.
Elwood went down in order in the top of the seventh as Duncan went the distance for the Argylls, earning the win in seven innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Madison-Grant -- which has won 20 of its last 21 games -- looks to win its third straight sectional championship and 11th in program history. Havens said the Argylls experience and poise puts them in a prime position to do so.
“It’s a seven-inning grind, and our kids have played in so many big games that they understand the situation,” Havens said. “We try and keep them calm, (and tell them), ‘Just go play the game and see what happens.’”
Elwood rode a nine-game win streak into the contest, the last of which being coach JR Reese’s 100th and final win of his career. Though the Panthers failed in their quest to win their first sectional championship since 2017 and fourth in program history, Reese wasn’t displeased with their performance.
“That was as good as I can go out on,” Reese said. “Most people aren’t going to go out on a win, unless you’re gonna be state champion. I think Madison-Grant has an opportunity to do that.”